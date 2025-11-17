Stop And Reverse

Live Signal (2% Risk per trade)

Join Nexus Community Public Chat

After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and verified through 8 years backtest.

Asset traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40

Long term backtest is from 2018 with high stability. No Martingale or grid. 

Why choose my EAs ?

  • Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation
  • Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!) 
  • Live performance is similar to backtest 
  • Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs
  • Not sensitive to spreads or executions
  • Every trade has fixed SL and TP

Backtest & Setup Guide (Check setup pictures below):

  • Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart
  • Set ENABLE TRADING to True
  • Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2% Account Balance Risk )
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
Features:
  • No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.
  • Supported pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40 --> high degree of diversification
  • Safe and long term stable
  • Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety. 
  • Requires hedging account 
  • Can work on any brokers with good spreads/execution
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Gold Trend X  is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the lon
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Nexus Scalp is a unique EA in the sense that it is a scalper but not sensitive to price feeds or execution as many other scalping EA. I've been trying to create reliable scalping EA for many years now but it is very difficult to overcome these technical issues. This is the firs
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Swap Master
Thang Chu
4 (1)
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
PulseTrend Algo
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Signal ( running 1% Account Balance Risk) This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. About PulseTrend Algo: As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the day during Asian
Stock Index Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Mito Velocity and Nexus Portfolio aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designed for both scalper trader and long term trader who wants a long term stab
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin exclusively. The EA has 3 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b e
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Signal Account (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the only EA that can perform closely in live trading as in backte
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
Experts
Signal (3% Balance Risk) This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification along side other EAs. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis