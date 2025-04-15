SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu

Nexus Stock Trader

Thang Chu
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
423
Profit Trades:
166 (39.24%)
Loss Trades:
257 (60.76%)
Best trade:
113.32 USD
Worst trade:
-73.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 078.07 USD (728 389 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 101.31 USD (543 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (265.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
265.29 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
96.67%
Max deposit load:
125.01%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
423 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
18.54 USD
Average Loss:
-12.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-187.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.55 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-2.80%
Annual Forecast:
-33.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.12 USD
Maximal:
491.66 USD (53.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.66% (491.64 USD)
By Equity:
4.31% (97.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AAPL.NAS 44
AVGO.NAS 40
MVRS.NAS 38
AMZN.NAS 37
IBM.NYSE 35
CRM.NYSE 29
INTU.NAS 28
TSLA.NAS 26
COP.NYSE 24
MSTR.NAS 23
BRK-B.NYSE 21
MSFT.NAS 21
MRK.NYSE 16
GOOG.NAS 15
ADBE.NAS 9
NVDA.NAS 9
AMD.NAS 8
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AAPL.NAS 116
AVGO.NAS 26
MVRS.NAS -27
AMZN.NAS -58
IBM.NYSE 140
CRM.NYSE -133
INTU.NAS 63
TSLA.NAS -92
COP.NYSE -48
MSTR.NAS -122
BRK-B.NYSE 83
MSFT.NAS -69
MRK.NYSE 150
GOOG.NAS -55
ADBE.NAS -39
NVDA.NAS 56
AMD.NAS -14
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AAPL.NAS 45K
AVGO.NAS 3.3K
MVRS.NAS 906
AMZN.NAS -13K
IBM.NYSE 4.3K
CRM.NYSE -16K
INTU.NAS 3.6K
TSLA.NAS -5.7K
COP.NYSE 5.5K
MSTR.NAS -2.5K
BRK-B.NYSE 1.4K
MSFT.NAS -730
MRK.NYSE 163K
GOOG.NAS -934
ADBE.NAS 6.8K
NVDA.NAS 1.7K
AMD.NAS -11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +113.32 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +265.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Tracking account for Nexus Stock Trader 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136438

No reviews
2025.10.22 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 17:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.25 21:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.23 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 14:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 19:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.14 17:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.16 19:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.16 19:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.16 18:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.16 18:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.15 08:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.15 08:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.15 08:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.15 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.15 08:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexus Stock Trader
50 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
36
100%
423
39%
97%
0.99
-0.05
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.