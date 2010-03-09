Stop And Reverse Live Signal (2% Risk per trade) Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat

About Stop and Reverse EA:



After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and verified through 8 years backtest.

Asset traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40

Long term backtest is from 2018 with high stability. No Martingale or grid.









Why choose my EAs ?

Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation

Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!)

Live performance is similar to backtest

Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs

Not sensitive to spreads or executions

Every trade has fixed SL and TP

Backtest & Setup Guide ( Check setup pictures below):

Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart

Set ENABLE TRADING to True

Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2% Account Balance Risk )

trading with 2% Account Balance Risk ) Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.

Features: