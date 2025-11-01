Nexus Commodity Signal (3% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat



This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification alongside other EAs.

The algorithm utilizes a proprietary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down trends, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.

Retail sentiment data has been collected for many years and feeding to the AI engine to learn the patterns of retail traders and consistently trade against them.

Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder. Make sure supported trading pairs are in Market Watch Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily) Select the risk, attach the EA on one XAGUUSD M5 chart Set ValidationOnly to False before trading or backtesting Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.

Features:

No martingale, grid or DCA. Never hold on losing trades.

Backtested and optimized from 2017-2024

Symbol mapping function for different brokers

Different modes of money management with customizable risk level for each index

Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. Setup is very simple with one chart setup

Stable performance with high recovery factor (14.29 ) and Profit factor (1.76) in backtesting.