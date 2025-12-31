Yellow Brick EA (Gold Scalper)

The Yellow Brick EA is a high-frequency trading robot specifically designed for gold ( XAUUSD ). The EA's strategy is based on identifying short-term market inefficiencies and micro-price movements during periods of high liquidity.

Despite the high frequency of trades, the advisor adheres to a strict conservative risk management model, emphasizing mathematical advantage and speed of execution.

Key Features:

Specialization: Deep optimization for gold volatility and spreads.

One-at-a-Time Model: There is only one order in the market at a time. This eliminates the risk of avalanche-like drawdowns typical of grid systems.

Frequency scalping: The algorithm makes a large number of trades, locking in a small profit in each and minimizing the time spent in a position.

Capital protection: Every trade is opened with a strict "hidden" or fixed stop loss. No martingale, averaging, or sitting out losses.

Trading logic:

The Yellow Brick EA uses a combination of proprietary volatility indicators and price channels. Entry occurs when the price exits the equilibrium zone:

Impulse Scalping: The robot catches quick price spikes caused by supply and demand imbalances. Adaptive Take Profit: The system automatically adjusts targets depending on the current market speed (Volatility Tracking). Breakeven: The robot quickly moves the trade to the breakeven zone when the specified profit is reached, protecting the accumulated profit.

Advantages:

High Activity: Ideal for traders who want to see results every day.

Compatibility with prop trading firms: Due to the absence of grids and strict risk limits per trade, the EA passes the limits of most prop trading firms.

Slippage Resistance: The algorithm is optimized for execution in real market conditions.

Recommendations for setting up:

Timeframe: M1 – M5 (for micro-trend analysis) or H1 (for calmer trading).

Account type: Raw Spread, ECN with minimal spread and fast execution.

Deposit: From $100.

Ping: It is highly recommended to use a VPS with a minimal response time to the broker's server.

Yellow Brick EA is a "golden brick" in the foundation of your investment portfolio, combining the aggressiveness of scalping with the security of classic risk management.

Warning: Gold trading carries high risks. We recommend testing on a demo account for at least two weeks before trading on a live account.