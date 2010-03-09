Stop And Reverse

Stop And Reverse  Live Signal (2% Risk per trade)

Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat

About Stop and Reverse EA:

After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and verified through 8 years backtest. 

Asset traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40

Long term backtest is from 2018 with high stability. No Martingale or grid. 


Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.

EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:

Looking for even more diversification ? Checkout Stop & Reverse EA and Pulse Trend Algo


Why choose my EAs ?

  • Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation
  • Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!) 
  • Live performance is similar to backtest 
  • Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs
  • Not sensitive to spreads or executions
  • Every trade has fixed SL and TP

Backtest & Setup Guide (Check setup pictures below):

  • Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart
  • Set ENABLE TRADING to True
  • Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2% Account Balance Risk )
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
Features:
  • No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.
  • Supported pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40 --> high degree of diversification
  • Safe and long term stable
  • Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety. 
  • Requires hedging account 
  • Can work on any brokers with good spreads/execution
作者的更多信息
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
专家
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Stock Index Scalper
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Stock Index Scalper  Signal account  (3% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Gold Trend X and most of my other algorithms aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designe
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Swap Master
Thang Chu
4 (1)
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
PulseTrend Algo
Thang Chu
5 (1)
专家
PulseTrend Algo   Signal ( running 1% Account Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. About PulseTrend Algo: As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
专家
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
专家
信号账户 （运行0.75%余额风险） 注意：由于众多请求，我决定进行25%的折扣促销。购买或租赁均可在此期间享受折扣。促销期将持续1-2周，之后价格将恢复至$2400。如果在此期间购买市场周期，还可以在Nexus比特币剥头皮EA和Nexus指数上获得25%的折扣，创建一个非常好的多样化投资组合。 通过私信联系我，可享受所有EA购买10%的特别折扣。 如果需要MT4版本或无法负担租赁/购买费用，请联系我寻求替代方案。 加入Nexus社区公开聊天 MQL5市场中最佳的非马丁格尔、网格或平均EA。 此算法自2020年以来已经在私人账户上实时运行超过3.5年，返回超过26,000点的收益，具有出色的风险稳定性。现在升级到MT5平台，增加了市场状态识别和额外的指标过滤。 该算法利用基于零售交易者情绪和9种不同指标的专有AI模型来识别和预测相关的市场周期，包括MACD、平滑移动平均线、RSI、TDI、ADX及一些不常见的指标，以在趋势期间找到最佳入场点。 这些数据已经收集多年并输入AI引擎，以学习零售交易者的模式并持续与之对抗交易。 此EA是 Nexus 投资组合的一部分——MQL5市场中最长期稳
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Commodity  Signal  (3% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification alongside other EAs. The algorithm utilizes a propri etary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify an
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
