Trades:
883
Profit Trades:
430 (48.69%)
Loss Trades:
453 (51.30%)
Best trade:
192.13 USD
Worst trade:
-146.51 USD
Gross Profit:
9 663.97 USD (676 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 220.09 USD (497 952 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (987.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
987.54 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
8.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
678 (76.78%)
Short Trades:
205 (23.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
22.47 USD
Average Loss:
-15.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-249.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-589.23 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
17.92%
Annual Forecast:
217.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
183.51 USD
Maximal:
591.60 USD (22.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.51% (327.47 USD)
By Equity:
10.48% (53.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|270
|GBPJPY
|210
|XAUUSD
|177
|EURJPY
|171
|XAUJPY
|55
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|472
|GBPJPY
|-125
|XAUUSD
|813
|EURJPY
|739
|XAUJPY
|546
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|21K
|GBPJPY
|-12K
|XAUUSD
|97K
|EURJPY
|307
|XAUJPY
|73K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 9
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.44 × 9542
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.22 × 245
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.71 × 101
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
150%
1
2.3K
USD
USD
4.5K
USD
USD
32
100%
883
48%
98%
1.33
2.77
USD
USD
23%
1:500