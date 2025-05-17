SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu

Market Cycles Order Flow

Thang Chu
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
1 / 2.3K USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 150%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
883
Profit Trades:
430 (48.69%)
Loss Trades:
453 (51.30%)
Best trade:
192.13 USD
Worst trade:
-146.51 USD
Gross Profit:
9 663.97 USD (676 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 220.09 USD (497 952 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (987.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
987.54 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
8.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
678 (76.78%)
Short Trades:
205 (23.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
22.47 USD
Average Loss:
-15.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-249.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-589.23 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
17.92%
Annual Forecast:
217.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
183.51 USD
Maximal:
591.60 USD (22.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.51% (327.47 USD)
By Equity:
10.48% (53.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 270
GBPJPY 210
XAUUSD 177
EURJPY 171
XAUJPY 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 472
GBPJPY -125
XAUUSD 813
EURJPY 739
XAUJPY 546
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 21K
GBPJPY -12K
XAUUSD 97K
EURJPY 307
XAUJPY 73K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +192.13 USD
Worst trade: -147 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +987.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -249.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 9
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.44 × 9542
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 245
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.71 × 101
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 6
73 more...
product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115278/
No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 05:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 05:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 04:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.09 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.25 22:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.21 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 02:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.20 02:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.20 01:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.20 01:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.17 09:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.17 09:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
