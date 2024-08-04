This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management

Gold Trend X is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the long run.

Backtest & Setup Guide :

To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.

Attach/backtest the EA on ONE XAUUSD M5 chart

Set ValidationOnly to False

Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 1.5 Account Balance Risk Percent )

Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.

Features:

No Martingale, grid or doubling down to losing trades.

Supported pair: XAUUSD

Multi Timeframes - Multi Strategies

Safe and long term stable

Backtested with 0.1 fixed lot yield $62,900 in profit over the last 7 years with Recovery Factor of 21.38

Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. Estimated Max Drawdown with 1.5% Balance Risk is 20-25% from backtest

Requires hedging account and standard New York close brokers time zone( GMT+2 +3)

Recommendation:

Minimum deposit: $1000

Hedging account, ECN brokers with low spreads, standard GMT+2 (+3 summer time) such as IC Markets, Tickmill, Alpari etc.



