EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence

A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.

Proven High Performance

With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.

Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions

EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.

Configurable Parameters (Inputs)

LotSize : Sets the default order volume

MaxOrders : Limits the number of simultaneous open positions

ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost : Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders

StartWithBuy : Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling

MaxDrawdownPercent : Limits losses based on the initial account balance

ATR_Multiplier : Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)

RSI_Period : Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering

Timeframe : Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)

StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day

Technical Highlights

Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)

Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA

Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure

Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions

Only buys above the 200-period EMA

Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)

Best result GBPJPY

Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts

Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)



See the EA in action:

https://youtu.be/HI1sfwoaKx0

Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.







