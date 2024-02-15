Nexus Bitcoin Scalper

2

Nexus Bitcoin Scalper  Live Signal (2.5% Balance Risk)

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Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading. 

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.

EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:

Looking for even more diversification ? Checkout Stop & Reverse EA and Pulse Trend Algo


Backtesting Guide:

  • Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
  • Make sure supported trading pairs are in Market Watch
  • Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily)
  • Set ValidationOnly to False before trading or backtesting
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2020. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.


Features:

  • No martingale, grid or DCA. Never hold on losing trades.
  • Short term scalper. Never hold trades for too long.
  • Backtested and optimized from 2020-2024
  • Symbol mapping function for different brokers
  • Different modes of money management with customizable risk level for each index
  • Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. Setup is very simple with one chart setup
  • Stable performance with high recovery factor (13.0) and Profit factor (1.7) in backtesting.

Setup:

  • Attach the EA on ONE BTCUSD M5 chart
  • Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time (GMT+2 GMT+3).
  • Minimum capital recommended: $500 
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Aleksandr Ryzhkov
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Aleksandr Ryzhkov 2025.05.17 07:33 
 

not worth the money, over-optimized on history

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