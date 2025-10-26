Join Nexus Community Public Chat

Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Mito Velocity and Nexus Portfolio aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designed for both scalper trader and long term trader who wants a long term stable strategy for stock indices.

Best is to use this EA with other EAs of mine to reduce correlation risk and improve risk/return profile.

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder. Make sure supported trading pairs are in Market Watch Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily) Set ValidationOnly to False before trading or backtesting Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2019. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.





Features:

No martingale, grid or DCA. Never hold on losing trades.

Intraday trading. Trades closed at end of day.

Pairs traded: US500 (US SP500 Index), US30 (US Wallstreet 30 Index), JP225 (Japan 225 Index), USTEC ( US Tech 100 Index), DE40 (German 40 Index)

Backtested and optimized from 2019-2024

Symbol mapping function for different brokers

Different modes of money management with customizable risk

Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. Setup is very simple with one chart setup

Stable performance with high recovery factor (12.7) and Profit factor (1.8) in testing.