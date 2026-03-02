The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real39 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 FPTradingLLC-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 0.17 × 6 RoboForex-ECN 1.63 × 8 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 3.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 19 4.70 × 20 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 5.92 × 39 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 6.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 9.95 × 80 BlackBullMarkets-Live 10.44 × 18 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 10.52 × 108 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 10.55 × 313 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 10.66 × 214 TickmillUK-Live 10.88 × 85 ICMarketsSC-MT5 12.00 × 1 Just2TradeSVG-MT5 13.00 × 2 FPMarkets-Live2 14.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3 15.75 × 8 FusionMarkets-Live 15.84 × 241 Exness-MT5Real41 17.51 × 39 Exness-MT5Real7 26.30 × 152 Exness-MT5Real5 28.87 × 79 DooTechnology-Live 29.20 × 2061 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor