- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
475
Profit Trades:
240 (50.52%)
Loss Trades:
235 (49.47%)
Best trade:
376.77 USD
Worst trade:
-228.65 USD
Gross Profit:
10 144.63 USD (2 654 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 497.17 USD (1 916 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (395.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
805.17 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
65.94%
Max deposit load:
4.28%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
422 (88.84%)
Short Trades:
53 (11.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
42.27 USD
Average Loss:
-40.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-377.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-752.98 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.37%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
260.91 USD
Maximal:
1 766.54 USD (45.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.28% (1 767.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.20% (420.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|93
|XAUJPY
|90
|XAUUSD
|76
|US30
|72
|USTEC
|53
|DE40
|51
|GBPJPY
|40
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|387
|XAUJPY
|-343
|XAUUSD
|122
|US30
|346
|USTEC
|213
|DE40
|129
|GBPJPY
|-206
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|46K
|XAUJPY
|-48K
|XAUUSD
|12K
|US30
|346K
|USTEC
|225K
|DE40
|161K
|GBPJPY
|-2.6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +376.77 USD
Worst trade: -229 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -377.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|5.92 × 39
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
tracking signal for Stop And Reverse EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
38
97%
475
50%
66%
1.06
1.36
USD
USD
33%
1:500