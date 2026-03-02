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Thang Chu

Stop And Reverse EA

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
475
Profit Trades:
240 (50.52%)
Loss Trades:
235 (49.47%)
Best trade:
376.77 USD
Worst trade:
-228.65 USD
Gross Profit:
10 144.63 USD (2 654 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 497.17 USD (1 916 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (395.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
805.17 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
65.94%
Max deposit load:
4.28%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
422 (88.84%)
Short Trades:
53 (11.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
42.27 USD
Average Loss:
-40.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-377.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-752.98 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.37%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
260.91 USD
Maximal:
1 766.54 USD (45.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.28% (1 767.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.20% (420.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 93
XAUJPY 90
XAUUSD 76
US30 72
USTEC 53
DE40 51
GBPJPY 40
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 387
XAUJPY -343
XAUUSD 122
US30 346
USTEC 213
DE40 129
GBPJPY -206
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 46K
XAUJPY -48K
XAUUSD 12K
US30 346K
USTEC 225K
DE40 161K
GBPJPY -2.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +376.77 USD
Worst trade: -229 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -377.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.92 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
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tracking signal for Stop And Reverse EA
No reviews
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.81% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stop And Reverse EA
50 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
38
97%
475
50%
66%
1.06
1.36
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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