Panha Scalping EA MT5

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a fast and efficient scalping system built for traders who want quick entries, quick exits, and consistent execution. The EA analyzes short-term market direction, volatility pressure, and micro-movements to capture small but frequent opportunities — especially on fast-moving forex symbols such as XAUUSD and major currency pairs.

It is designed to react instantly to momentum shifts, avoid bad trading periods, and manage trades with a clear risk–reward structure. The logic is lightweight, stable, and optimized for real-time performance.

✔ Key Features

  • High-Speed Scalping Engine — reacts immediately to rapid price changes.
  • Market Direction Detection — identifies short bursts of momentum for precise entries.
  • Volatility-Based Execution — adapts to market pressure for improved accuracy.
  • Smart Spread Filter — avoids entering trades during high-cost conditions.
  • Lightweight Processing — ideal for low-latency, high-frequency trading.

✔ Risk & Profit Management

  • Adaptive Take Profit to catch quick moves efficiently.
  • Configurable Stop Loss for downside protection.
  • Auto Target Close based on profit goals.
  • Daily Profit / Drawdown Limits for account safety.
  • Max Position Control to prevent over-exposure.

✔ Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live spread monitoring
  • Account stats display
  • Floating P/L overview
  • Trade status indicator

🧠 Trading Style

  • Fast scalping
  • Short-term momentum trading
  • High-frequency micro opportunities
  • Best during active market sessions
Recommended Market Types:
  • XAUUSD – Best Performance
  • Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • Not recommended for Crypto symbols

💵 Minimum Deposit & Recommended Setup

Minimum Requirements
  • $250 deposit
  • 1:200 leverage
Recommended Setup
  • $500+ deposit
  • 1:500 leverage
  • Raw/Zero/ECN account
  • Low-spread broker

🔧 Broker & Technical Requirements

  • Compatible with all MT5 account types
  • Low-spread environment recommended
  • VPS for 24/7 continuous trading

📈 Performance Behavior

  • Smooth and controlled equity growth
  • Low drawdown when following recommended parameters
  • Strong responsiveness during high-volatility forex hours
  • Optimized entry reactions for fast-moving markets

🧩 Supported Symbols

  • XAUUSD (Highly Recommended)
  • Major Forex Pairs
  • Minor Forex Pairs (depending on broker spread)
  • Crypto pairs not recommended

🖥 How to Use

  1. Attach EA to chart (M1–M5 recommended).
  2. Adjust lot size and risk settings.
  3. Check that spread is within the allowed value.
  4. Enable Auto Trading and allow the EA to operate.

Parameters are pre-optimized, requiring no complex setup.

🔐 License & Protection

  • Secure activation system
  • Hardware-based license validation
  • Protected internal structure

🛟 Support

  • Fast customer support
  • Setup guidance
  • Optimization recommendations
  • Future updates included
🚀 Perfect for traders who want fast, clean, and controlled scalping performance.
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 — Built for speed. Tuned for forex volatility.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt