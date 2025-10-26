Stock Index Scalper
- Experts
-
Thang ChuDM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
- Version: 2.752
- Updated: 26 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Nexus Stock Index Scalper Signal account (3% Balance Risk)
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Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Gold Trend X and most of my other algorithms aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designed for both scalper trader and long term trader who wants a long term stable strategy for stock indices.
Best is to use this EA with other EAs of mine to reduce correlation risk and improve risk/return profile.
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.
Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.
EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:
- Gold Trend X (Gold Only) [Signal] +310% return in 18 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Market Cycles Order Flow (selected USDJPY, XAUJPY systems) [Signal] +110% return in 6 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Nexus Stock Index Scalper ( trading stock Indices: US500, US30, USTEC, JP225, DE40) [Signal] +70% return in 12 months
- Nexus Scalper (short term scalping XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD) [Signal] +20% return in 6 weeks since inception
- Nexus Stock Trader (trading US Stock such as APPL, NVDA, TSLA etc.) [Signal]
- Nexus Commodity (trading Silver and Oil) [Signal]
- Nexus Bitcoin Scalper (selected systems) [Signal]
Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
Make sure supported trading pairs are in Market Watch
Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily)
Set ValidationOnly to False before trading or backtesting
Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2019. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
Features:
- No martingale, grid or DCA. Never hold on losing trades.
- Intraday trading. Trades closed at end of day.
- Pairs traded: US500 (US SP500 Index), US30 (US Wallstreet 30 Index), JP225 (Japan 225 Index), USTEC ( US Tech 100 Index), DE40 (German 40 Index)
- Backtested and optimized from 2019-2024
- Symbol mapping function for different brokers
- Different modes of money management with customizable risk
- Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. Setup is very simple with one chart setup
- Stable performance with high recovery factor (12.7) and Profit factor (1.8) in testing.
Setup:
- Attach the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart; Enable trading pairs in Market Watch
- Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time (GMT+2 GMT+3).
- Minimum capital recommended: $500 ( dependent on minimum Stock index lot size allowed by broker).