GoldenTron X is a scalper that trades on XAU/USD or GOLD, as it is commonly known. It always uses a predefined STOP LOSS and employs BUY/SELL STOP ORDERS to scalp the market. It is important to note that I did not over-optimize my indicator parameters. Many settings worked well, which makes me confident in its stability.

GoldenTron X features:

NO martingale

NO grid

NO news filter

NO time filter

Be aware: GoldenTron X is only available via the MQL5 platform. If it is being sold on any other website, it is a scam.

Recommended brokers:

It is important to use a good broker for a scalper like GoldenTron X, I did a lot of research and recommend these brokers for GoldenTron X, please choose the low spread account when you make a new account:

FUSHION MARKETS

BLACKBULL MARKETS



IC MARKETS



TICKMILL

Recommended settings:

The default settings are recommended, but you can decrease the max risk percentage if you prefer less risk.

It is recommended to use it on an XAU/USD 1H chart, but you can choose any timeframe. GoldenTron X uses its own timeframe, so it doesn't really matter.

Minimum account balance: $100.

Supports any broker and balance currency; however, a low-spread broker and low-latency VPS (such as MQL5 VPS, which I use for the live signal) are recommended.



To backtest with high quality data it is preferred to use the default MT5 terminal from MQL5 itself.

