Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open Indicator MT4

Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT4

The Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT4 is a specialized analytical tool built upon ICT methodology and fractal time cycles. It segments the market into systematic phases, allowing traders to observe repeating price behaviors over different time horizons.

These recurring stages are divided into four quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) and can be applied consistently across micro, daily, weekly, and yearly cycles depending on the trader’s preferences.

Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator Specifications Table

The main attributes of the Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open Indicator are summarized below:

Category ICT – Trading Utilities – Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market Universal (Forex, Stocks, Crypto)

Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open at a Glance

One of the defining elements of the Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT4 is its emphasis on the True Open, representing the genuine opening level of the market. This reference point emerges at the beginning of the second quarter (Q2) within each cycle and acts as a critical anchor for projecting directional bias.

On charts, the indicator plots this as a visible line.

Bullish Market Conditions

For example, in the USD/CAD one-hour chart, the market positions itself above the True Open level, moving through Q2 and Q3 phases. As long as price sustains above this level, the bullish structure remains valid.

Bearish Market Conditions

On the GBP/USD chart, when price holds beneath the True Open, the indicator signals strong bearish momentum and potential distribution. Unless the price decisively reclaims the True Open level, bearish sentiment dominates.

Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator Settings

Display Options

TRUE_OPEN_MICRO: Show True Open for micro cycles

TRUE_OPEN_MIN90: Show True Open for 90-minute cycles

TRUE_OPEN_DAILY: Show True Open for daily sessions

TRUE_OPEN_WEEKLY: Show True Open for weekly sessions

TRUE_OPEN_MONTHLY: Show True Open for monthly cycles

TRUE_OPEN_YEARLY: Show True Open for yearly cycles

MICRO_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color settings for micro cycles

MIN90_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for 90-minute cycles

DAILY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for daily True Open

WEEKLY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for weekly True Open

MONTHLY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for monthly True Open

YEARLY_TRUE_OPEN_COLOR: Color for yearly True Open

Quarter Divisions

MICRO_QUARTERS: Activates four-phase division for micro cycles

MIN_90_QUARTERS: Splits 90-minute cycle into four phases

DAILY_QUARTERS: Displays Q1–Q4 in the daily cycle

WEEKLY_QUARTERS: Displays Q1–Q4 in the weekly cycle

MONTHLY_QUARTERS: Splits monthly cycles into four parts

YEARLY_QUARTERS: Divides yearly cycles into four quarters

DISPLAY_LABELS: Shows Q1–Q4 labels directly on chart

DISPLAY_TABLE: Presents a table summarizing cycle phases

SUBPANEL_QUARTER_TOP: Defines top cycle in table view

SUBPANEL_QUARTER_BOTTOM: Defines bottom cycle in table view

UTC_TIME_OFFSET_HOURS: Adjusts time alignment to UTC

HISTORY_LIMIT: Sets number of historical candles used in analysis

Conclusion

The Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT4 functions as a multi-dimensional cycle-based trading system, giving structure to time within market analysis. Its central element—the True Open—serves as the benchmark for determining likely price direction and helps traders integrate cyclical structure into their strategies.