Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product.

Disclaimer:

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately, or provide any personal trading advice.
Main Features
  • Indicator Dashboards – Get live signals of 28 trading assets' volatility for the selected timeframe at a glance.
  • Customizable Symbols – Easily switch between assets in the dashboard by dragging and adjusting symbols in the Market Watch list.
  • Multiple Timeframes – Analyze market trends using M15, H1 (default), H4, or D1 timeframes to suit scalping, intraday, or swing strategies.
  • Enhanced Volatility Calculations – Improved methods provide accurate and reliable volatility readings for more confident trading decisions.
  • Customizable Volatility Highlight – Select a volatility threshold of 20% or 30% (default is 30%) to match your trading style.
  • Dark & Light Theme with Full Color Customization – Switch between dark and light modes and customize signal, volatility, text, and trend colors for a personalized experience.
  • Adjustable Cell Width – Increase cell width for better readability, especially for symbols with longer names.
  • Manual Symbol Input – Enter up to 28 preferred symbols manually for display in the dashboard.
  • Dashboard Resizing and Repositioning – Optimized for SD, HD, Full HD, and 4K screens, and can be placed at any of the 4 corners of the chart.
  • User-Friendly Design – Highlighted symbols for quick analysis with a one-click chart open option.
  • Hover-to-Open Chart – Hover over a symbol name and click to instantly open the chart for faster navigation.
  • 5 PC Activation – Use the indicator across 5 PCs with multiple brokers for a seamless trading experience.

Recommendation: Use this indicator on a separate chart (not where you are placing trades) for optimal performance.

1. Why Volatility Master?
  • Identifies High Volatility Markets: Avoid range-bound trading and enter only strong trending markets.
  • Instant Trade Decision Support: Get real-time signals indicating whether the market is bullish, bearish, or ranging—not just whether it is volatile.
  • Saves Time and Effort: The dashboard consolidates crucial volatility data, reducing analysis time.
2. Who is this indicator for?

Volatility Master is ideal for traders who want to avoid low-volatile markets and focus on trending assets. Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, this tool helps identify high-probability trade opportunities in a single glance.

3. Supported Symbols & Timeframes

The dashboard displays any symbol available in the Market Watch list. It supports all major trading assets including forex (major and minor pairs), metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and oil. Timeframes include M15, H1, H4, and D1, selectable in the input settings.

4. Secret Dashboard Usage Tips

You can use up to 2 indicator dashboards across 2 separate charts at a time to monitor up to 56 symbols simultaneously.

5. How to Get Started with Volatility Master
  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag and drop the indicator to the chart.
  4. Follow the volatility dashboard for live market signals for confident trading.
6. How It Works

  • Monitors Market Volatility: Analyzes symbols in real time to detect strong trends.
  • Auto-adjustable Dashboard: Switch between assets by dragging and adjusting them in the Market Watch list (top 28 symbols) for instant display.
  • Provides Actionable Signals: Clearly indicates whether a market is trending or ranging.
  • Shows Bullish or Bearish Trends: Helps you enter trades with confidence.
  • One-Click Chart Navigation: Instantly switch to high-volatility assets.
  • Customizable Alerts: Get notified when market conditions meet your strategy.

7. Indicator Settings
  • Manual Symbol Selection – Enter preferred symbols manually to track their volatility quickly.
  • Timeframe Selection – Switch between M15, H1, H4, and D1 based on your trading strategy.
  • Volatility Highlight Level – Choose between 20% or 30% threshold.
  • Theme & Colors – Select Dark or Light theme and customize signal, volatility, text, and trend colors.
  • Dashboard Positioning – Set default X/Y coordinates for a consistent layout.
  • Adjustable Cell Width – Resize cells for better readability on any screen.
  • Resizable Dashboard – Adjust size for any screen resolution (Default and Large options).
  • Mobile Alerts – Enable or disable mobile alerts (True/False) for instant trade notifications.
  • Move & Minimize Option – Customize display preferences for an optimized chart experience.

Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

8. Mobile Alert Setup

To receive mobile alerts, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team through MQL5 inbox.

9. Indicator Troubleshooting

The user guide covers all topics comprehensively. Inbox us on MQL5 after you purchase the indicator for assistance.

10. Learn More at intraquotes MQL5 Channel

Learn how our powerful indicators help you analyze charts, set targets, and take profitable trades with daily market updates and analysis. Build confidence and trade without fear. Join now.

11. Support & Updates
  • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
  • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.

Stop wasting time in low-volatile markets and start trading with confidence in trending markets. Volatility Master is the ultimate tool for identifying high-probability opportunities, saving you from frustrating range-bound conditions. With real-time signals, customizable settings, and a user-friendly dashboard, this indicator gives you the edge to trade smarter and more efficiently. Upgrade your trading game today—get Volatility Master now.

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

Related Topics: Trend analysis, Average True Range strategy, volatility trading, trend following, forex, multi-currency analysis, volatility dashboard, volatility scanner, trending symbols, bullish bearish signals, volatility percentage, market volatility tracking.

İncelemeler 4
MP_mpap
527
MP_mpap 2025.09.08 13:10 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The indicator is excellent! I would personally prefer it to offer more adjustable parameters, especially for those who want the signals to appear with more or less delay — and to include filters such as RSI, MACD, or support/resistance levels. The developers are truly outstanding: polite, responsive, and always open to new ideas. Overall, it's a great tool — and if you're working with an MTF strategy, it can definitely help you catch solid entries. Highly recommended without reservation!

sweethomeboy2
404
sweethomeboy2 2025.06.05 20:33 
 

This indicator is incredibly helpful. You don’t need to watch the screen all day—it tells you exactly when to start trading. You can focus on other things in life without worrying about missing out. It saves both time and money

Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 16:50 
 

I've been using this indicator for a week, this is a great tool that give your more insight for your trade decisions. Nice work.

İncelemeye yanıt