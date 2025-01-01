CiForce
CiForce sınıfı, Force Index teknik göstergesinin kullanımı için tasarlanmıştır.
Açıklama
CiForce sınıfı, Force Index göstergesi için veri erişimi, oluşturma, başlatma gibi uygulamaları içerir.
Bildirim
class CiForce: public CIndicator
Başlık
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Kalıtım hiyerarşisi
CiForce
Sınıf Yöntemleri
Özellikler
Ortalama periyoduna dönüş yapar
Ortalama yöntemine dönüş yapar
Uygulanan fiyat türüne dönüş yapar
Oluşturma Yöntemleri
Göstergeyi oluşturur
Veri Erişim Yöntemleri
Tampon elemanına dönüş yapar
Girdi/çıktı
virtual Type
Nesne tipi tanımlayıcısına dönüş yapar
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription