CiForce

CiForce sınıfı, Force Index teknik göstergesinin kullanımı için tasarlanmıştır.

Açıklama

CiForce sınıfı, Force Index göstergesi için veri erişimi, oluşturma, başlatma gibi uygulamaları içerir.

Bildirim

   class CiForce: public CIndicator

Başlık

   #include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Kalıtım hiyerarşisi

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiForce

Sınıf Yöntemleri

Özellikler

 

MaPeriod

Ortalama periyoduna dönüş yapar

MaMethod

Ortalama yöntemine dönüş yapar

Applied

Uygulanan fiyat türüne dönüş yapar

Oluşturma Yöntemleri

 

Create

Göstergeyi oluşturur

Veri Erişim Yöntemleri

 

Main

Tampon elemanına dönüş yapar

Girdi/çıktı

 

virtual Type

Nesne tipi tanımlayıcısına dönüş yapar

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription