DrawScaleLeft

Méthode virtuelle pour redessiner l'échelle gauche de valeurs.                                              

 virtual int  DrawScaleLeft(
   const bool  draw,  // flag
   )

Paramètres

draw

[in] Flag indiquant si l'échelle doit être redessinée. 

Valeur de Retour

Largeur de l'échelle de valeurs.