DrawScaleLeft

値の左のスケールを再描画する仮想メソッド。                                              

virtual int  DrawScaleLeft(
  const bool  draw// フラグ
  )

パラメータ

draw

[in] スケールを再描画する必要があるかどうかを示すフラグ 

戻り値

値のスケールの幅