Nine Engine EA MT5

4

Nine Engine EA MT5

LIVE SIGNAL

Verified live trading results can be monitored through the public signal below: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376812

Nine Engine EA MQL5 Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03632dbed818dd01


The live signal allows you to observe how the system performs under real market conditions using actual market data and execution.


Please note that results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, leverage, account type, and market environment.

Please switch off the HUD Panel to speed up the backtesting process

Nine Engine MT5 follows the same trading principles demonstrated by the
public live signal above. The signal is provided as a transparent
reference so traders can evaluate the EA under real market conditions.
Actual performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads,
execution quality, VPS latency and account configuration.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Overview

Nine Engine MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively
for automated XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on a single trading approach, Nine
Engine combines multiple independent trading modules into one
portfolio-based execution engine. Each module is designed to respond to
different market conditions while the master engine manages execution,
risk control and position handling.

The objective is simple: pursue consistent, disciplined trading instead
of aggressive recovery.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why Nine Engine?

Many automated trading systems attempt to recover losses using
Martingale, Grid or averaging techniques.

Nine Engine takes a different approach.

Instead of increasing exposure after losing trades, the EA focuses on
predefined risk, disciplined execution and selective entries. Every
position is treated as an independent trading decision.

The goal is not to trade more. The goal is to trade better.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Features

-   Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
-   Portfolio-based multi-strategy architecture
-   No Martingale
-   No Grid
-   No averaging down
-   No lot multiplication after losses
-   Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes
-   Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit management
-   Broker-aware execution protection
-   Spread and trading-condition validation
-   Optional News Filter
-   Clean and intuitive trading panel

------------------------------------------------------------------------

What Makes Nine Engine Different?

Rather than relying on a single strategy, Nine Engine distributes
trading decisions across multiple internal modules.

This diversified architecture reduces dependence on one market condition
and allows the EA to react differently to changing market behaviour.

The internal trading logic is fully managed by the EA, allowing users to
focus on risk settings instead of strategy optimisation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trading Philosophy

Nine Engine is designed around capital preservation and execution
discipline.

It does not increase position size after losses or open unlimited
recovery trades.

Every trade follows predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Who Is This EA For?

-   Traders who prefer rule-based automation
-   Traders who avoid Martingale and Grid systems
-   XAUUSD traders
-   ECN / RAW account users
-   Traders seeking long-term consistency instead of high-frequency
    trading

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended Environment

-   Symbol: XAUUSD
-   Timeframe: Any
-   Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-   Minimum Deposit: $250 (0.01 lot recommended)
-   VPS: Recommended

The EA was developed and tested primarily under ECN trading conditions
similar to ICMarkets and VT Markets.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Performance Reference

Please evaluate the EA using:

-   Public Live Signal
-   Forward performance
-   Real Tick backtesting
-   Your own testing environment

Historical performance should always be considered as reference only.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Main Inputs

-   Auto Lot Risk Level
-   Fixed Lot Size
-   News Filter
-   Trading Panel
-   Profit/Loss Labels

-   Live Signal Shortcut

-   Time Filter

-   Equity Stop


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Getting Started

1.  Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
2.  Select Fixed Lot or Auto Lot mode.
3.  Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution.
4.  Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.
5.  Test on a demo account before live trading.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frequently Asked Questions

Does it use Martingale or Grid? No.

Can I trade other symbols? The EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Can I adjust the risk? Yes. Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes are available.

Which broker is recommended? A low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

Can I use a VPS? Yes. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final Notes

Nine Engine MT5 is designed for traders who value discipline over
emotion, structured execution over aggressive recovery and long-term
consistency over short-term excitement.

The EA focuses on selecting higher-quality trading opportunities while
maintaining controlled risk throughout the trading process.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, commodities and CFDs involves substantial risk.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions.
Past performance, backtests and live signals should not be considered a guarantee of future results.
Always trade responsibly and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Отзывы 12
Jason Chang
452
Jason Chang 2026.07.22 05:07 
 

與實際訊號相同，目前的表現相當不錯，客戶支援也相當的即時

Bifrost
1261
Bifrost 2026.07.21 11:58 
 

This is very good EA as you can see in the signal.

Talal Alhayki
273
Talal Alhayki 2026.07.20 10:28 
 

one of the best breakout EAs I've used so far, especially the fact that the trailing stop is not too tight like the others where you keep making $1 to $4 but then your stop losses are $30 to $50.

quiet safe with low DD, just be patient because it behaves differently on different brokers and servers. but all are profitable with small differences.

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Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
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Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Berserker Scalping Gold
Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
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Berserker EA is an elite algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value capital preservation over reckless, high-frequency trading, this expert advisor operates with absolute discipline. Rather than chasing every minor price fluctuation, Berserker utilizes a highly confidential, proprietary market-scoring algorithm. It meticulously analyzes momentum, volatility, and institutional action zones in the background. By mathem
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Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
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The Ultimate Gold Volatility Exploiter In today's highly unpredictable market, high volatility destroys amateur traders but creates massive opportunities for professional systems. Gold Volatility Exploiter is an advanced, fully automated trading algorithm specifically engineered to capitalize on extreme price fluctuations in Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Core Technologies Volatility-Driven Logic: Thrives in fast-moving markets by turning extreme XAUUSD price spikes into profitable oppor
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Фильтр:
bc01
501
bc01 2026.07.28 12:26 
 

so far large losses, tiny wins. Not sure will work at all long term

UPDATE - discrepancies in trades could be caused by different broker conditions, will continue to evsluate

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.29 14:11
Hi,
I have messaged you and provided all the trade history details. Everything is completely transparent and matches the public Live Signal 100%. You can check your inbox.
Current market conditions may not be ideal for its performance right now, but I assure you that everything is transparent. Please double-check so we can avoid any misunderstandings
Steven Sun
68
Steven Sun 2026.07.27 14:28 
 

Today is my first day trading live, and it is also a day of significant drawdown for this strategy, which is unfortunate for me. I understand that losses are part of trading. When the first and second trades hit their stop-losses, I chose to wait patiently. However, when the third and fourth trades hit their stop-losses, I felt something was wrong. I stopped the strategy immediately after the fifth stop-loss. The market is extremely volatile today, but this strategy, which focuses on long-term trends (a $30 long take-profit and a $9 stop-loss isn't considered a short stop-loss), kept opening positions without using a trailing stop, even when profitable, until the stop-loss was triggered. I understand this is the core principle of the strategy, but experiencing such a large drawdown on the first day of use would be difficult for anyone else. This is also strange; why doesn't the strategy have noise filtering? The author promised to improve it, but I will remove it until I see significant optimization; at least for now, it's not a complete strategy. I will revise my comment until it performs reasonably.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.28 00:58
I sincerely apologize for the terrible experience my EA brought you. I understand your disappointment, and I will soon release an update to filter out noise caused by the massive early week gaps.
bakenskiy
128
bakenskiy 2026.07.22 13:31 
 

More SL

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.22 14:02
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Jason Chang
452
Jason Chang 2026.07.22 05:07 
 

與實際訊號相同，目前的表現相當不錯，客戶支援也相當的即時

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.22 14:04
感谢您对我产品的信任与支持！希望您能拥有良好的使用体验，并祝愿它能够持续为您带来稳定的盈利。
Bifrost
1261
Bifrost 2026.07.21 11:58 
 

This is very good EA as you can see in the signal.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.21 13:10
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Talal Alhayki
273
Talal Alhayki 2026.07.20 10:28 
 

one of the best breakout EAs I've used so far, especially the fact that the trailing stop is not too tight like the others where you keep making $1 to $4 but then your stop losses are $30 to $50.

quiet safe with low DD, just be patient because it behaves differently on different brokers and servers. but all are profitable with small differences.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.20 10:29
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Amit-AX
741
Amit-AX 2026.07.16 22:09 
 

WOW love this EA! massively Underrated EA from a DEV who did a fantastic job on creating it and the recent update! This is a rare GEM unlike Grid fix TP and SL is now my preferred choice and it generates serious profits! Thank you for Great EA! Profits to follow in comment section :)

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.17 09:02
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.07.16 13:20 
 

Developer is friendly and answer my questions patiently. Also I have a very profitable start by using this EA!

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.16 13:22
Thanks a lot for your amazing review. It really means a lot to me.
Geneiryodan
1651
Geneiryodan 2026.07.13 14:42 
 

After seeing the Nine Engine EA live signal and backtest results, I immediately felt that this was an excellent EA.

Updated July 27, 2026

For some reason, the EA has suddenly started producing more losing trades. I plan to update my review of Nine Engine EA MT5 again after monitoring its performance for a while longer.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.14 01:19
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
May KIM
175
May KIM 2026.07.07 02:30 
 

"This is by far the most reliable EA in my portfolio, delivering the most consistent profits. I highly recommend giving it a try."

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.07 02:33
Thank you so much for your trust and for leaving such a positive review!
I truly appreciate your support. I sincerely hope it will continue to perform well and deliver the best possible results for you.
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:00 
 

非常靠谱与的策略，非常好的交易员。非常耐心。我已经开单盈利了

Dao Van Canh
126
Dao Van Canh 2026.07.02 04:43 
 

I have been using this bot for two weeks; it is profitable and quite stable. I really like this strategy for simple orders. Moreover, the support is also excellent. Thank you, Huu Hai Anh Nguyen, you did a great job.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
944
Ответ разработчика Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.02 04:56
Thanks a lot for your amazing review. It really means a lot to me.
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