StormDRAGON

4.5

StormDRAGON Gold Quest 

The World's First RTG (Role Trading Game) Expert Advisor for MT5, StormDRAGON Gold Quest fuses an institutional-grade quantitative engine with an immersive, live-RPG progression system directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Powered by a proprietary Multi-Hero Architecture, it runs 4 independent trading strategies simultaneously on XAUUSD—essentially giving you 4 EAs inside a single infrastructure, all engineered around the same gold volatility.

100% Modular: Pure SL/TP or Recovery Setup Click StormDRAGON LIVE SIGNAL 

Every single Hero operates with its own unique entry logic and trade management, allowing you to toggle them ON/OFF instantly based on your risk profile.

  • Don't like Grid systems? You can easily disable the recovery settings and run a Pure SL/TP Mode by activating only OniSHIN and GinRYU. The system remains highly profitable with strictly controlled risk.

  • Want Full Power? Enable all Heroes for ultimate multi-strategy diversification across XAUUSD.

Early-Adopter Pricing Structure

The license price scales up automatically. Secure your license early to capitalize on the best value.

  • Tier 1 — $199 — Launching Price / best value price.

  • Tier 2 — $249 — Current price, will raise to next tier after a few copies.

  • Tier 3 — $299 — Next price.

The Multi-Hero Strategy Matrix

OniSHIN (The Demon General) — XAUUSD (M30)

Logic: High-momentum breakout hunter, with a Liquidity Sweep mode option for the EU/NY overlap killzone.

Management: Strict Stop Loss & Tight / Wide Trailing. Optional Pending Order entry (Market or BuyStop/SellStop). (Your Pure SL/TP Weapon)

GinRYU (The Silver Shadow) — XAUUSD (M15)

Logic: Swift, lightning-fast breakout scalper.

Management: Strict Tight Stop Loss & Tight Trailing. Optional Pending Order entry. (Your Pure SL/TP Weapon)

KaguraZEN (The Thunder Sorceress) — XAUUSD (M15)

Logic: Breakout hunter with a Conservative/Aggressive entry style, active from Level 0—no unlock required. Optional Pending Order entry.

Management: Strict Stop Loss & Trailing, mirroring the same breakout discipline as OniSHIN and GinRYU.

KyoSHIRO (The Storm Sovereign) — XAUUSD (H1)

Logic: Precision QuasiModo pullback specialist.

Management: Fixed Lot Recovery & Tight / Wide Trailing. On lots above 0.01, an optional Partial Close mode locks in a configurable share of the position early and moves the remainder to breakeven before it continues trailing.

IZUNA (The Nine-Tail Sage)

System Narrator that guides your market battles with custom audio/BGM logic, and now also surfaces upcoming high/medium-impact economic news with a live countdown.

At a Glance

  • Active Heroes: 4 (Fully Customizable)

  • Supported Pairs: XAUUSD

  • Max Level: 100 with Live XP progression

  • News Filter: Independent per-hero toggle that pauses new entries around high and/or medium-impact economic releases, with an adjustable buffer before and after each event.

The Lore: XAUUSD is the ultimate market beast—fierce, fast, and unforgiving. StormDRAGON was engineered specifically as the ultimate beast-tamer, converting high-velocity gold volatility into structured algorithmic profits across four independent hunting styles.

Market Adaptation: Calibrated for Today's Gold Volatility

Gold has fundamentally changed. What used to constitute a full day's movement in the pre-2025 market is now routinely covered within a single trading session. The Average Daily Range (ADR) of XAUUSD has expanded so dramatically that legacy strategies, parameters, and risk models built on historical data are no longer fit for purpose. This is not because their core logic is wrong, but because the market they were designed for no longer exists.

The technical foundation of StormDRAGON Gold Quest remains solid because the entry logic for each hero is built around timeless price behavior: market structure, momentum, pullbacks, breakouts, and divergence. These principles work efficiently across all market conditions because they read how price moves, not just how far it moves.

What we have revolutionized is everything surrounding the trade execution:

  • Take Profit targets that once captured a full day's reward have been expanded to leverage modern session ranges.

  • Stop Loss distances calibrated to yesterday's noise levels have been widened to accommodate today's normal breathing room.

  • Recovery spacing has been mathematically adapted so it does not get overwhelmed by the speed and magnitude of current gold volatility.

  • News-driven spikes are now filtered at the source—each hero can independently pause new entries around high-impact releases instead of getting caught in the whipsaw.

Every critical parameter—take profit targets, stop loss distances, trailing steps, and recovery spacing—is strictly calibrated to match the current intraday volatility. The logic is timeless. The calibration is current. This is not curve fitting; this is real-time market adaptation.

RPG Progression System

The gamification layer tracks your entire algorithmic journey from the moment the EA is attached to the live chart. Your trading statistics and levels persist indefinitely and never reset. Furthermore, the visual execution during backtesting is designed to be highly engaging and dynamic—making the optimization process an incredibly fun experience to watch, especially when turning on the live terminal BGM for Izuna.

Main Level & Progress Milestones

  • Lv 0 — EA Start — Hajimari No Chi - Land of Beginnings

  • Lv 6 — Unlock — KaguraZEN Background (  Dragon Sanctum Battlefield)

  • Lv 10 — Unlock — KyoSHIRO Background (Forest of Shadows Battlefield)

  • Lv 20 — Unlock — GinRYU Background (Silver Storm Battlefield)

  • Lv 30 — Unlock — OniSHIN Background (Demon Gate Battlefield)

  • Lv 40 — Unlock — IZUNA Background (Blade Shrine Battlefield)

  • Lv 60 — Upgrade — IZUNA Card Upgrade (Possessed Izuna State)

  • Lv 79 — Upgrade — Hero Card Upgrade (All Active Heroes Level Up)

  • Lv 100 — Max Level — Main UI Card Upgrade (The Final Hunt - All Four Heroes United)

Rank Progression Path

Recruit → Warrior → Guardian → Knight → Warlord → Shadow Warlord → Dragon Slayer → Eternal Dragon Destroyer → Iron Knight

Note: Individual Hero Ranks advance every 100 XP (Recruit starts at 0, Destroyer achieved at 500). The Main EA level utilizes a progressive XP table: early levels unlock rapidly, while the endgame slows down to reward disciplined, long-term traders.

Requirements & System Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Only (MT4 is not supported). Includes 10 Activations.

  • Instruments: XAUUSD only. All four Heroes trade the same symbol—no additional Market Watch setup required.

  • Timeframes: Attach the EA to XAUUSD on the H1 chart ONLY. The EA manages all internal timeframes and strategies automatically.

  • Verified Backtest Range: January 2025 – August 2026.

Minimum Capital

  • LOW Preset — $250 minimum, fixed 0.01 lot (Oni/Gin/Kagura), pure SL/TP.

  • MED Preset — $500 minimum, fixed 0.03 lot (Oni/Gin/Kagura).

  • HIGH Preset — $1,000 minimum, Kyo 0.01 + Oni/Gin/Kagura 0.03.

  • EXTREME Preset — $2,000+ recommended, Kyo 0.02 (Partial Close eligible) + Oni/Gin/Kagura 0.05, for running all four Heroes simultaneously with a comfortable margin buffer.

  • CUSTOM Preset — full manual control over which Heroes run and at what lot size.

  • Set Files: Not required. Out-of-the-box optimization—simply select your preferred risk tier.

  • Recommended Brokers: ECN or RAW spread accounts (Vantage, VT Markets, Tickmill, TMGM, FP Markets, IC Markets). Avoid brokers with high slippage and wide spreads, as execution quality will significantly impact system performance.

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted algorithmic execution.

  • Assets Included: 6 custom BMP battlefield images + premium WAV sound assets.

IMPORTANT — Display Recommendations (due to image size limitations):

  • Recommended resolution: 1920×1080 or 1440p

  • Battlefield background is optimized for landscape monitors

  • Ultrawide (21:9) and vertical monitors may not display the background correctly

  • For best experience, use a chart window at 1920px width or less

  • All trading functions and UI cards remain fully functional regardless of display resolution

Risk Management & Strategy Guidelines

Trading with a recovery algorithm is a high-risk, high-reward methodology. To fully protect your capital, you must strictly adhere to the following risk rules:

  • Risk Capital: Only trade with capital you are genuinely prepared to lose.

  • Leverage Control: Adhere strictly to the recommended account sizes. Do not over-leverage.

  • Drawdown Protection: Limit your downside by configuring the Maximum Drawdown (Max DD) settings according to your risk tolerance. The recommended protective ceiling is 50%.

  • Profit Secured: Do not compound your earnings blindly. We strongly advise regular profit withdrawals every time your account achieves a 20% gain.

User Suitability Profile

This EA is suitable for you if:

  • You want absolute simplicity: an automated system without convoluted or stressful manual setups.

  • You are realistic: you understand that a 100% win rate does not exist and expect no guaranteed daily returns.

  • You understand market realities: you fully accept that trading involves real risk and floating drawdown.

  • You avoid get-rich-quick traps: you refuse to over-leverage your account for reckless short-term gains.

  • You value discipline over greed: you prefer structured, managed growth over emotional gambling.

This EA is NOT suitable for you if:

  • You operate with a gambler's mindset rather than a professional investor's approach.

  • You fail to understand that a recovery system demands iron discipline and strict capital allocation.

  • You cannot tolerate floating drawdown: if temporary floating loss causes anxiety, avoid this system.

  • You are actively searching for a "Holy Grail" with zero market risk (it does not exist).

  • You cannot follow basic operational instructions regarding minimum balance and lot sizes.


Отзывы 4
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1052
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.07.21 13:55 
 

Very impressed by the work that went into this, it's really something special, and for that alone it has my support. So far the EA is working well and generating some profit. I'll wait a bit longer before giving more detailed feedback.

Marco Scherer
8869
Marco Scherer 2026.07.13 21:08 
 

An EA I have trusted more and more since its release. The trades are clean and fast. I had one grid with two positions, but it quickly moved into a nice profit without taking any unnecessary risks. Top EA!

Update on v1.1:

The EA is trading even better now. I have already received many trades, and every single one has been excellent so far using the presets with the tight trailing stop.

Bruno Lec
200
Bruno Lec 2026.08.09 08:49 
 

Bonjour, sous ses apparences de simplicité, il a de nombreuses combinaisons que je n'ai pas encore réussi à tout comprendre. Les premiers tests sans rien touché n'étaient pas concluants (mais juillet a été un mois catastrophique pour tout, il n'aurait pas fallu commencer en juillet). Le seul truc vraiment pertinent que j'ai fait, c'est de désactiver GinRyu car il faisait trop de SL. Il faudra plusieurs jours pour le régler car les backtests ne sont pas du tout identiques au réels notamment lié au spread et au slippage. Je suis passé donc en custom, ce qui désactive beaucoup de réglages préréglés. J'aimerai vraiment une plateforme d'échanges entre développeur et utilisateurs pour qu'on puisse donner nos résultats. Donc je continue l'expérience et j'y crois beaucoup.

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Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
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Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Fortune Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Fortune Pro combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2021 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions whi
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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FREE
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Bruno Lec
200
Bruno Lec 2026.08.09 08:49 
 

Bonjour, sous ses apparences de simplicité, il a de nombreuses combinaisons que je n'ai pas encore réussi à tout comprendre. Les premiers tests sans rien touché n'étaient pas concluants (mais juillet a été un mois catastrophique pour tout, il n'aurait pas fallu commencer en juillet). Le seul truc vraiment pertinent que j'ai fait, c'est de désactiver GinRyu car il faisait trop de SL. Il faudra plusieurs jours pour le régler car les backtests ne sont pas du tout identiques au réels notamment lié au spread et au slippage. Je suis passé donc en custom, ce qui désactive beaucoup de réglages préréglés. J'aimerai vraiment une plateforme d'échanges entre développeur et utilisateurs pour qu'on puisse donner nos résultats. Donc je continue l'expérience et j'y crois beaucoup.

Alfred Charano
4346
Ответ разработчика Alfred Charano 2026.08.09 23:43
Thank you so much for the support and the kind words, really appreciate it! Also wanted to let you know we just pushed an update to v1.32 — the main addition is real pending orders for OniSHIN, GinRYU, and KaguraZEN. The goal is to help reduce slippage across different brokers, since entries now use actual pending orders instead of market execution for these three heroes. A couple of setup suggestions if you want to try it:
- If you want pure TP/SL with pending orders (no recovery/grid), try the SCALP preset — Oni, Gin, Kagura all fixed lot 0.01 with pending orders.
- If you want a mix with recovery, try the HIGH preset — Kyo fixed 0.01, Oni/Gin/Kagura fixed 0.03. Feel free to backtest both and see what fits your broker/account best — let us know how it goes!
Brent
48
Brent 2026.08.04 08:48 
 

Everything looks quite good and solid. Unfortunately, it simply does not work in the current market conditions. There are too many stop-losses, and it is not profitable. I have tried multiple brokers and strategies, including the default settings. I would not recommend it at the moment. It may work better after the holiday period, but for now, do not waste your money on it.

Alfred Charano
4346
Ответ разработчика Alfred Charano 2026.08.04 09:48
Thank you for the detailed feedback. I completely agree that the current market environment has been tough for pure breakout strategies. However, looking at the actual data, StormDragon has only hit 1 loss day since its launch, so I'm a bit surprised by your experience with frequent stop-losses. Everything is fully transparent and verifiable on the official Live Signal. Also, keep in mind that StormDragon isn't just a simple breakout EA—it integrates multiple core strategies along with a recovery system that has been performing great since day one. Settings and execution conditions can vary, but the verified live results show the system is holding up solid. I appreciate your thoughts, and I'll keep optimizing it to adapt across all market cycles!
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1052
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.07.21 13:55 
 

Very impressed by the work that went into this, it's really something special, and for that alone it has my support. So far the EA is working well and generating some profit. I'll wait a bit longer before giving more detailed feedback.

Alfred Charano
4346
Ответ разработчика Alfred Charano 2026.07.21 14:44
Thank You, Appreciate the support! Hearing this really makes all the hard work worth it, I'll be looking forward to your detailed feedback.
Marco Scherer
8869
Marco Scherer 2026.07.13 21:08 
 

An EA I have trusted more and more since its release. The trades are clean and fast. I had one grid with two positions, but it quickly moved into a nice profit without taking any unnecessary risks. Top EA!

Update on v1.1:

The EA is trading even better now. I have already received many trades, and every single one has been excellent so far using the presets with the tight trailing stop.

Alfred Charano
4346
Ответ разработчика Alfred Charano 2026.07.16 00:15
Thank you, Marco, for the trust and for sharing your experience! It's great to hear that the EA is performing well and that the grid recovered smoothly into profit, especially in today's market volatility. Appreciate the support, and happy trading! Note: Please make sure to update to the new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, as today's market doesn't seem to have a clear trend
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