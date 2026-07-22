Rci Ribbon EA
- Эксперты
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Alexandre Vincent TraberРазработчик алгоритмических торговых систем, создающий советники для MetaTrader 5.Опыт изучения торговли сырьевыми товарами, применённый к системным стратегиям по Forex, золоту/серебру и индексам. Основной фокус — надёжные, протестированные на оптимизации роботы со сглаженной кривой доходности, а не
- Версия: 1.10
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
Overview
RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position.
How it works
- On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow).
- A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignment threshold; a bearish signal requires all three below the negative threshold.
- Entry uses a market order once the ribbon is confirmed aligned.
- Exit is selectable: fixed ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss, an ATR trailing stop, or a signal-based exit that closes the position when the ribbon flips or loses alignment.
- A built-in dashboard shows live alignment status of the three RCI lines, live drawdown, max drawdown, and net profit of the EA's own trades.
Inputs
General
- Magic Number
- Risk % of equity per trade
- Max spread in points, 0=off
RCI Signal
- RCI Period 1 (fast)
- RCI Period 2 (mid)
- RCI Period 3 (slow)
- Ribbon alignment threshold +/-
Exit
- Exit Mode
- ATR Period
- Exit ATR SL Multiplier
- Exit ATR TP Multiplier
- Exit Trailing ATR Multiplier
- Min move (in ATR) to update trail
Dashboard
- Show Dashboard
- Dashboard X position
- Dashboard Y position
- Dashboard font size
Optimizer Score
- Minimum profit factor
- Maximum drawdown percent
- Minimum trades
- R2 weight
- Slope weight
- Split-half penalty
- Skew penalty
- Ulcer penalty
- MAR weight
- Trade count bonus weight
Optimizer scoring system
RCI Ribbon EA includes a custom scoring formula that ranks optimization runs by equity curve quality rather than raw profit alone. It rewards a smooth, steadily rising equity curve (R2 and slope), efficient use of drawdown (MAR ratio) and a reasonable number of trades, while penalizing runs that depend on a single outsized trade, runs whose performance shifts between the first and second half of the test, and runs with deep or long-lasting drawdowns. Set the Optimizer Criterion to Custom max to activate this scoring.
Recommended setup
Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: H1. Modeling mode: Every tick based on real ticks.
Screenshots
Strategy Tester results and parameter settings on XAUUSD H1, tested in Every tick (real ticks) mode.
Disclaimer
Past backtest results do not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use. Trading leveraged instruments carries a risk of loss.