AlligatorRunnerEA

🐊 Alligator Runner EA – Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Alligator Runner EA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-based logic with level trading mechanics, powered by the Alligator indicator, to detect precise entries and exits in the market.

Key Features:

  • 📈 Trend-following strategy with level re-entries

  • 🛡️ Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic trailing

  • 📊 Designed exclusively for XAUUSD – no optimization needed for other pairs

  • 🧠 Fully automated decision-making – no manual intervention required

  • 💡 Uses the Alligator (Bill Williams) indicator and ATR-based SL calculation

  • 🔁 Smart lot size handling with minimum and maximum lot safeguards

  • 🧩 Easy parameter setup for flexible risk management

  • ⏱️ Optimized for H1 timeframe

🛠️ Parameters Overview:

  • Customizable risk per trade (% of equity)

  • ATR-based stop loss multiplier

  • Partial TP + final TP logic

  • Move SL to BE after partial close

  • Trailing stop based on "Teeth" level

  • Limit trades per day

  • Works best on brokers with low spread and fast execution

📈 Performance Highlights (2025 Backtest):

  • Profit Factor: 3.41

  • Drawdown: 22.39%

  • Winning trades: 69.77%

  • Return on $250: $962.90 Net Profit (H1 timeframe)

  • Sharp and consistent equity curve

  • ✅ Works across different time periods with robustness

💼 Use Cases:

  • Best suited for:

    • Day traders and swing traders

    • Automated portfolio users

    • XAUUSD enthusiasts seeking strong risk control

🧪 Recommendations:

  • ⚙️ Run on XAUUSD / H1

  • ✅ Use default settings – no optimization required

  • ☁️ VPS recommended for 24/7 stability

  • 🧪 Try on demo before using real funds

💵 Minimum Deposit:

You can start using Alligator Runner EA with as little as $300 depending on broker leverage and lot size rules. It’s beginner-friendly and highly capital-efficient.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor.
📌 The developer is not responsible for any losses that may occur while using this software. Use proper money management and always test on a demo account before going live. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


