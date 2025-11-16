Nexoria

In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them.
This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside.

Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers.
A built‑in trend filter, based on a dynamic price channel rather than a circus of lagging indicators, lets you decide whether she will relentlessly follow the prevailing trend or mercilessly fade exhausted moves that dared to overextend.
This makes Nexoria adaptable across symbols and conditions – from obedient trending indices to stubborn, mean‑reverting FX pairs that need a firmer hand.

Once a position is opened, Nexoria can behave like a disciplined assassin with a single precise entry, or like a calculating sovereign expanding her territory through a controlled grid.
Additional trades are only allowed when price and risk align with her decree, while take‑profit and stop‑loss can be static, scaled with the number of open positions, or shaped by recent volatility.
Optional partial‑close logic lets her lock in tribute early and leave a lighter contingent on the field, riding extended trends without giving up control.

Risk management is her royal law, not a footnote.
Nexoria supports fixed lots or percentage‑risk sizing, enforces internal equity protection, respects maximum spread limits and obeys a trading schedule by hours and days of the week – so she simply refuses to trade during ugly liquidity, news storms or times you never wanted touched.
You choose the symbol, timeframe and level of aggression; she executes, scales and exits according to rules you set, behaving less like a gambling robot and more like a ruthless but obedient queen of your strategy.

Nexoria has been built and tested on Darwinex EURUSD data to mirror realistic execution conditions, and it comes with ready‑to‑use set files so you can summon her preferred configurations in just a few clicks.

    Use her power wisely – the market has no mercy on careless rulers.
    Отзывы
    patrickdrew
    2897
    patrickdrew 2025.12.29 09:28 
     

    After a few weeks of testing on demo is doing great!!

    Slow and steady with intelligent grid logic.

    Thanks to the author!!

    Angel Larroca
    874
    Angel Larroca 2025.11.18 21:16 
     

    Desde que vi y sometí este EA a mis rigurosas pruebas de rendimiento me llamó mucho la atención y aunque lleva aún pocas operaciones en mi cuenta real,lo visto hasta ahora confirma el resultado de mis pruebas: Que el robot tiene un potencial enorme y que merece la pena incluirlo en un portfolio bien construido: Sus entradas en puntos bien seleccionados,la gestión del capital,de las posiciones y del riesgo y su gran versatilidad lo convierten en una herramienta más que confiable. Por otra parte,la implicación,profesionalidad y nivel de compromiso de su creador,Daniel,es impecable ya que personalmente he experimentado algunos inconvenientes técnicos con el robot que Daniel ha ido resolviendo con paciencia y dedicación.Sin duda,un binomio EA-desarrollador que aporta toda la confianza necesaria para navegar por los complicados mercados actuales.

    patrickdrew
    2897
    patrickdrew 2025.12.29 09:28 
     

    After a few weeks of testing on demo is doing great!!

    Slow and steady with intelligent grid logic.

    Thanks to the author!!

    Angel Larroca
    874
    Angel Larroca 2025.11.18 21:16 
     

    Desde que vi y sometí este EA a mis rigurosas pruebas de rendimiento me llamó mucho la atención y aunque lleva aún pocas operaciones en mi cuenta real,lo visto hasta ahora confirma el resultado de mis pruebas: Que el robot tiene un potencial enorme y que merece la pena incluirlo en un portfolio bien construido: Sus entradas en puntos bien seleccionados,la gestión del capital,de las posiciones y del riesgo y su gran versatilidad lo convierten en una herramienta más que confiable. Por otra parte,la implicación,profesionalidad y nivel de compromiso de su creador,Daniel,es impecable ya que personalmente he experimentado algunos inconvenientes técnicos con el robot que Daniel ha ido resolviendo con paciencia y dedicación.Sin duda,un binomio EA-desarrollador que aporta toda la confianza necesaria para navegar por los complicados mercados actuales.

