Black Thunder EA MT5

  • Эксперты
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    С более чем 15-летним практическим опытом как в живой торговле, так и в разработке алгоритмических стратегий, мы посвящаем себя предоставлению самых передовых, стабильных и ориентированных на производительность экспертных советников (EAs) для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Наш путь начался с глубокой
    19 продуктов 1 тема 3 комментария
  • Версия: 16.0
  • Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor.

The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases


One EA. Six trading personalities. Built for XAUUSD


Click here for the complete setup guide.

Click here to view the full BLACK THUNDER features.


Trading logic

The Expert Advisor monitors price activity on the selected symbol and evaluates it against the conditions of the active strategy. When those conditions are satisfied, it places the corresponding pending order. Exit handling is governed by the input parameters, which include the Stop Loss distance and the trailing stop settings.

A spread filter prevents new orders from being placed when the current spread exceeds the configured limit. Position sizing is configurable, and default values are supplied for all inputs, so no set files are required in order to begin testing. All parameters can be adjusted to suit a different account size or risk preference.

Market activity varies between sessions. Some sessions may present several qualifying setups and others none at all, because the Expert Advisor acts only when its defined conditions occur. The Expert Advisor is compatible with brokers quoting gold to either two or three decimal places.


Recommended settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Mode: LIGHTNING MODE & for Live trade recommended "NEWS CATCH MODE"

Timeframe: M1

Testing model: Every tick

Account type: Hedging

Broker: ECN account with low spreads

Hosting: VPS, for uninterrupted operation

Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 preferred

Minimum initial deposit: 500 USD


News mode

When news mode is enabled, the Expert Advisor reads the Meta Trader 5 Economic Calendar and can adjust its behavior around scheduled high-impact releases. The on-chart panel shows the event title, its release time, a countdown to the release, and the forecast and previous values where the calendar provides them.

The Economic Calendar is not available inside the Strategy Tester, so news mode applies to live and demo charts only. All other functions remain available during historical testing.


On-chart panel

The panel displays the currently selected mode, the current spread, the number of open positions and pending orders, the account balance, the server time, and the countdown to the next scheduled news release.

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    Mohamed Samsudeen
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    Ответ разработчика Mohamed Samsudeen 2026.08.05 08:15
    Thank you! Providing 100% support is my commitment. I'll always be here to help whenever you need assistance. Wishing you continued success with Black Thunder!
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