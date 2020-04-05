

NOVA MOMENTUM ENGINE

Momentum Acceleration Engine





NOVA MOMENTUM ENGINE is a Gold-specific momentum trading system that goes beyond traditional indicators. While most EAs only measure price DIRECTION (up or down), Stellar measures price ACCELERATION -- how fast the price is speeding up. This is the difference between a car driving and a car flooring the gas pedal. When Gold starts accelerating, massive moves follow.



The EA uses a Multi-Timeframe architecture: H1 for strategic direction (Momentum Indicator + EMA trend filter) and M15 for tactical precision (Virtual Trailing Stop). Combined with our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3, every SL, TP, and trailing adjustment is managed internally by the EA.



No Grid. No Martingale. Pure momentum physics.



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- Volume Limit Safety:- Enforced MQL5 compliance with SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT clamping in RunTesterValidation() to ensure flawless Market validation.

- Market Closed Protection:- Added SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE checks to prevent execution errors and invalid indicator reads during off-market hours.

- Order Modification Guard:- Restructured Spread logic inside internal validation algorithms. Eliminates MQL5 "Invalid stops" validation errors entirely.

- Data-Backed Defaults:- Re-calibrated default parameters to the highly-profitable "TURBO MODE", giving maximum breakout capture.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] TURBO MODE (Aggressive / Default)

Captures faster momentum bursts with higher R:R. This setup dominates in volatile periods.

- MomPeriod:- 10 / Thresholds:- 100.3 (Up), 99.7 (Down)

- AccelBars:- 2 (Fast acceleration trigger)

- EmaFastH1:- 5 / EmaSlowH1:- 13

- SLPercent:- 0.20 / RRRatio:- 3.0

- TrailPctM15:- 0.08 / TrailActPct:- 0.12

- StartLot:- 0.02

- GhostMode:- true



[SETUP 2] NOVA CLASSIC (Recommended)

Balanced momentum trading for Gold. Focuses on extremely high Win Rate.

- MomPeriod:- 14 / Thresholds:- 100.5 (Up), 99.5 (Down)

- AccelBars:- 3

- EmaFastH1:- 8 / EmaSlowH1:- 21

- SLPercent:- 0.18 / RRRatio:- 2.5

- TrailPctM15:- 0.06 / TrailActPct:- 0.10

- StartLot:- 0.01

- GhostMode:- true



[SETUP 3] SAFE ORBIT (Conservative)

Ultra-safe settings. Perfect for passing funded account challenges.

- MomPeriod:- 14 / Thresholds:- 100.8 (Up), 99.2 (Down)

- AccelBars:- 4 (Stricter confirmation)

- EmaFastH1:- 8 / EmaSlowH1:- 21

- SLPercent:- 0.10 / RRRatio:- 2.0

- TrailPctM15:- 0.05 / TrailActPct:- 0.08

- StartLot:- 0.01

- GhostMode:- true



1. MOMENTUM ACCELERATION DETECTION: The EA reads the Momentum indicator on H1 and checks if each consecutive bar shows INCREASING momentum. If the last 3 bars all show accelerating momentum above a threshold, it confirms a powerful trend is forming. This is how institutional traders identify breakout moves before they fully develop.

2. MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS: H1 determines the trade direction using Momentum + EMA Fast/Slow filter. M15 manages the Virtual Trailing Stop, which "breathes" with the market rhythm for optimal exit timing.

3. PERCENTAGE-BASED R:R: SL is calculated as a % of Gold's current price, and TP is automatically set using your chosen R:R ratio (default 1:2.5). This ensures risk management scales perfectly as Gold's price changes over time.

4. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: All exit levels (SL, TP, Trailing) are managed virtually inside the EA for enhanced execution flexibility.

5. DAILY WIN/LOSS TRACKER: The HUD displays real-time win/loss statistics and the current Acceleration State (ACCEL UP, ACCEL DN, or NEUTRAL) so you always know exactly what the EA is "thinking".

6. CHALLENGE READY: Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer ensure compliance with strict drawdown rules used by funded account programs.







=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop NOVA MOMENTUM ENGINE onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact Gold symbol name your broker uses in the InpSym1 field. You MUST enter the name.

4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own.

5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.