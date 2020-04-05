Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine



The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.



Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different



Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved.



Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what hedge funds have used for decades: Time-Based Seasonal Patterns.



The algorithm scans the Asian session (Tokyo) to identify the daily price consolidation range. Then, precisely when London and New York institutions inject massive volume into the market, it executes explosive breakout trades at the exact moment of maximum momentum.



This is how the smart money trades. Now it's your turn.



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God-Tier Features



1. Chronos Pulse Engine (Indicator-Free)

- Scans the Asian Session (00:00-07:00) to calculate the daily High/Low consolidation range.

- Executes breakout trades ONLY during the London Open (08:00-12:00) and New York Open (13:00-17:00) — the two most liquid and profitable windows in the forex market.

- No RSI, No MACD, No Bollinger Bands. Pure price action + institutional time patterns.



2. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)

- Built-in circuit breaker monitors your equity in real-time.

- If the specified maximum drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all positions and halts trading for the rest of the day.

- Automatically resets at the start of each new trading day.

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.



3. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)

- Automatically calculates your optimal lot size based on your exact risk percentage, stop loss distance, and current account equity.

- Built-in Kelly Penalty: reduces lot size by 50% during drawdown periods to protect capital.

- Three aggression levels: Conservative (0.5x), Balanced (1.0x), Aggressive (1.5x).



4. Institutional Trailing Stop

- Freeze Level & Stops Level protection built-in to prevent broker rejection errors.

- Only activates when the trade is sufficiently in profit.



5. Chronos Dashboard (Live On-Chart)

- Displays the current session status (Asian Scan / London / New York / Waiting).

- Shows the locked Asian Range (High/Low) in real-time.

- Displays daily trade count, Aegis Shield status, and current aggression mode.



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Configuration Guide & Setup



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any major pair.

- Timeframe:- H1 (1-Hour Chart) or M30 (30-Minute Chart).

- Account Type:- Hedge or Netting. ECN/RAW spread brokers recommended.

- VPS:- Mandatory for optimal trade execution during session opens.

- Leverage:- 1:100 or higher recommended.



Input Parameters



Chronos Pulse Engine:

- InpSessionMode: Choose which sessions to trade — London Only, New York Only, or Both (recommended).

- InpAggression: Conservative (fewer trades, strict filters), Balanced (default), or Aggressive (more entries).

- InpAsianStart / InpAsianEnd: Define the Asian consolidation scanning window (default: 00:00-07:00 server time).

- InpLondonStart / InpLondonEnd: London trading window (default: 08:00-12:00 server time).

- InpNewYorkStart / InpNewYorkEnd: New York trading window (default: 13:00-17:00 server time).





