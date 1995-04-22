Nova Momentum Engine


 NOVA MOMENTUM ENGINE
 Momentum Acceleration Engine


NOVA MOMENTUM ENGINE  is a Gold-specific momentum trading system that goes beyond traditional indicators. While most EAs only measure price DIRECTION (up or down), Stellar measures price ACCELERATION -- how fast the price is speeding up. This is the difference between a car driving and a car flooring the gas pedal. When Gold starts accelerating, massive moves follow.

The EA uses a Multi-Timeframe architecture: H1 for strategic direction (Momentum Indicator + EMA trend filter) and M15 for tactical precision (Virtual Trailing Stop). Combined with our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3, every SL, TP, and trailing adjustment is managed internally by the EA.

No Grid. No Martingale. Pure momentum physics.

---

- Volume Limit Safety:- Enforced MQL5 compliance with SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT clamping in RunTesterValidation() to ensure flawless Market validation.
- Market Closed Protection:- Added SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE checks to prevent execution errors and invalid indicator reads during off-market hours.
- Order Modification Guard:- Restructured Spread logic inside internal validation algorithms. Eliminates MQL5 "Invalid stops" validation errors entirely.
- Data-Backed Defaults:- Re-calibrated default parameters to the highly-profitable "TURBO MODE", giving maximum breakout capture.

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] TURBO MODE (Aggressive / Default)
Captures faster momentum bursts with higher R:R. This setup dominates in volatile periods.
- MomPeriod:- 10 / Thresholds:- 100.3 (Up), 99.7 (Down)
- AccelBars:- 2 (Fast acceleration trigger)
- EmaFastH1:- 5 / EmaSlowH1:- 13
- SLPercent:- 0.20 / RRRatio:- 3.0
- TrailPctM15:- 0.08 / TrailActPct:- 0.12
- StartLot:- 0.02
- GhostMode:- true

[SETUP 2] NOVA CLASSIC (Recommended)
Balanced momentum trading for Gold. Focuses on extremely high Win Rate.
- MomPeriod:- 14 / Thresholds:- 100.5 (Up), 99.5 (Down)
- AccelBars:- 3
- EmaFastH1:- 8 / EmaSlowH1:- 21
- SLPercent:- 0.18 / RRRatio:- 2.5
- TrailPctM15:- 0.06 / TrailActPct:- 0.10
- StartLot:- 0.01
- GhostMode:- true

[SETUP 3] SAFE ORBIT (Conservative)
Ultra-safe settings. Perfect for passing funded account challenges.
- MomPeriod:- 14 / Thresholds:- 100.8 (Up), 99.2 (Down)
- AccelBars:- 4 (Stricter confirmation)
- EmaFastH1:- 8 / EmaSlowH1:- 21
- SLPercent:- 0.10 / RRRatio:- 2.0
- TrailPctM15:- 0.05 / TrailActPct:- 0.08
- StartLot:- 0.01
- GhostMode:- true

1. MOMENTUM ACCELERATION DETECTION: The EA reads the Momentum indicator on H1 and checks if each consecutive bar shows INCREASING momentum. If the last 3 bars all show accelerating momentum above a threshold, it confirms a powerful trend is forming. This is how institutional traders identify breakout moves before they fully develop.
2. MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS: H1 determines the trade direction using Momentum + EMA Fast/Slow filter. M15 manages the Virtual Trailing Stop, which "breathes" with the market rhythm for optimal exit timing.
3. PERCENTAGE-BASED R:R: SL is calculated as a % of Gold's current price, and TP is automatically set using your chosen R:R ratio (default 1:2.5). This ensures risk management scales perfectly as Gold's price changes over time.
4. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: All exit levels (SL, TP, Trailing) are managed virtually inside the EA for enhanced execution flexibility.
5. DAILY WIN/LOSS TRACKER: The HUD displays real-time win/loss statistics and the current Acceleration State (ACCEL UP, ACCEL DN, or NEUTRAL) so you always know exactly what the EA is "thinking".
6. CHALLENGE READY: Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer ensure compliance with strict drawdown rules used by funded account programs.



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop NOVA MOMENTUM ENGINE onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact Gold symbol name your broker uses in the InpSym1 field. You MUST enter the name.
4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own.
5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.
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Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditio
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5 (7)
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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4.44 (132)
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4.96 (214)
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5 (3)
专家
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4.11 (19)
专家
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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3.43 (28)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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