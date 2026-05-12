Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper



The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.





Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You



99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the market will trend too far, and they will blow your entire account.



If you are trading with a Prop Firm (FTMO, MFF, etc.), you cannot- use these systems. A single bad day will trigger the Daily Drawdown limit and you will lose your funded account.



Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix is different.-

It strictly forbids Grid and Martingale. Every single trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.



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The Neural Apex Engine



1. D1 Breakout Scanner

- Valkyrie scans the market for the previous day's absolute High and Low.

- It places stealthy Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) precisely at these crucial breakout levels.



2. Neural Pattern Filter (AI Confirmation)

- Breaking out of yesterday's high does not ensure a trend. Valkyrie uses a proprietary M15 Neural Filter (MACD/RSI Matrix) to measure the internal momentum of the market.

- If the Neural Filter detects a fakeout, it automatically cancels the pending orders. It only fires when the structural trend aligns.



3. One-Shot-One-Kill (Titan Risk Sizing)

- Valkyrie only takes ONE position at a time.

- It uses Titan Risk Management to dynamically calculate the exact lot size required so that if the Stop Loss is hit, you only lose exactly 1% (or your chosen risk level) of your account.



4. Neural Trailing Stop

- When a breakout explodes into profit, Valkyrie engages a dynamic trailing stop that hunts down the price, locking in massive chunks of profit before the market can reverse.



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Cyberpunk Neural Dashboard



The EA comes with a stunning Deep Blue Cyberpunk dashboard:

- Live display of Previous Day High/Low- targets.

- Real-time Neural Filter Status- (Allowed/Blocked).

- Explicit [ NO GRID / NO MARTINGALE ]- active badge for your peace of mind.



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold ONLY)

- Timeframe:- H1

- Account:- Low spread ECN (Crucial for breakout trading)

- VPS:- Recommended, but not strictly necessary since it uses Pending Orders.



Key Parameters

- InpFuryMode: Risk Profile (Guardian 0.5%, Warrior 1.0%, Berserker 2.0%).

- InpBreakoutBufferPts: Buffer points added to the D1 High/Low to avoid fakeouts (Default: 200).

- InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Dynamic ATR-based SL/TP distances (Default: 1.5 / 3.0).

- InpNeuralTrailing: Trailing stop distance in points (Default: 250).

- InpMaxDrawdown: Hard Aegis Circuit Breaker (Default 4.0% for Prop Firms).



Pro Tips

1. The Neural Filter (MACD + RSI on M15) blocks fakeout breakouts. Never disable it.

2. Use WARRIOR mode as your baseline. Only switch to BERSERKER once you have proven the system on demo.

3. Always keep Aegis Shield at 4.0% or lower for Prop Firms. The system's D1 breakout structure means even a single losing trade is controlled.