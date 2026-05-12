Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix

 Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper

The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.


 Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You

99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the market will trend too far, and they will blow your entire account. 

If you are trading with a Prop Firm (FTMO, MFF, etc.), you cannot- use these systems. A single bad day will trigger the Daily Drawdown limit and you will lose your funded account.

Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix is different.- 
It strictly forbids Grid and Martingale. Every single trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

---

 The Neural Apex Engine

 1. D1 Breakout Scanner
- Valkyrie scans the market for the previous day's absolute High and Low. 
- It places stealthy Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) precisely at these crucial breakout levels.

 2. Neural Pattern Filter (AI Confirmation)
- Breaking out of yesterday's high does not ensure a trend. Valkyrie uses a proprietary M15 Neural Filter (MACD/RSI Matrix) to measure the internal momentum of the market.
- If the Neural Filter detects a fakeout, it automatically cancels the pending orders. It only fires when the structural trend aligns.

 3. One-Shot-One-Kill (Titan Risk Sizing)
- Valkyrie only takes ONE position at a time. 
- It uses Titan Risk Management to dynamically calculate the exact lot size required so that if the Stop Loss is hit, you only lose exactly 1% (or your chosen risk level) of your account.

 4. Neural Trailing Stop
- When a breakout explodes into profit, Valkyrie engages a dynamic trailing stop that hunts down the price, locking in massive chunks of profit before the market can reverse.

---

 Cyberpunk Neural Dashboard

The EA comes with a stunning Deep Blue Cyberpunk dashboard:
- Live display of Previous Day High/Low- targets.
- Real-time Neural Filter Status- (Allowed/Blocked).
- Explicit [ NO GRID / NO MARTINGALE ]- active badge for your peace of mind.

---

 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold ONLY)
- Timeframe:- H1
- Account:- Low spread ECN (Crucial for breakout trading)
- VPS:- Recommended, but not strictly necessary since it uses Pending Orders.

 Key Parameters
- InpFuryMode: Risk Profile (Guardian 0.5%, Warrior 1.0%, Berserker 2.0%).
- InpBreakoutBufferPts: Buffer points added to the D1 High/Low to avoid fakeouts (Default: 200).
- InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Dynamic ATR-based SL/TP distances (Default: 1.5 / 3.0).
- InpNeuralTrailing: Trailing stop distance in points (Default: 250).
- InpMaxDrawdown: Hard Aegis Circuit Breaker (Default 4.0% for Prop Firms).

 Pro Tips
1. The Neural Filter (MACD + RSI on M15) blocks fakeout breakouts. Never disable it.
2. Use WARRIOR mode as your baseline. Only switch to BERSERKER once you have proven the system on demo.
3. Always keep Aegis Shield at 4.0% or lower for Prop Firms. The system's D1 breakout structure means even a single losing trade is controlled.
Рекомендуем также
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Baxia Golden Shell Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
BAXIA GOLDEN-SHELL MECH AI  Asymmetric Zero-Point Equilibrium Grid (No SL) Baxia Golden-Shell Mech  is an ultra-premium, highly durable Expert Advisor built for extreme market conditions. Inspired by the Chinese mythical Dragon-Turtle (Baxia)—a creature known for its impenetrable shell and ability to carry massive weight—this EA is designed to absorb market drawdowns and turn them into profit using "Zero-Point" mathematics. Traditional Stop Losses ensure that you lose money. Baxia replaces tr
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
HB Trading Gold Ultra
Manoj Lohar
Эксперты
HB Trading Solution Ultra | Профессиональный Gold EA для MetaTrader 5 Полностью автоматизированный советник для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на MetaTrader 5. Никакого ручного вмешательства не требуется. [Акционная цена на ограниченное время Цена увеличивается на $50 после каждых 5 покупок. Финальная цена: $299] КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ Умное управление корзиной — несколько сделок управляются как одна группа Виртуальный трейлинг — прогрессивно фиксирует прибыль, без жёсткого стоп-лосса Динамический шаг
Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
Эксперты
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Precision Pro Xau
Diego Teixeira
Эксперты
Gold Precision Pro IMPORTANT NOTICE: DYNAMIC PRICING To maintain the algorithm's exclusivity and prevent strategy saturation in the market, the lifetime license price will be automatically adjusted (increased) every 10 sales. Secure your license now at the current price. Gold Precision Pro is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to capture high-probability movements in the Gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike 90% of the robots available on the market, this Expert
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Эксперты
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Эксперты
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Demark Gold Cyber
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
Gold Hybrid EA
Kunal Ramanbhai Vaghela
Эксперты
*** NEVER LOSING ADAPTIVE STRETEGY *** Gold Hybrid EA is a professional Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines three independent trading strategies into a single adaptive engine, each targeting different market conditions. **Three-Strategy Engine** - Trend Following: EMA crossover confirmed by ADX filter. Captures directional moves when gold is trending. Configurable fast/slow EMA periods and ADX threshold. - Mean Reversion: RSI extremes combined
Aurum Cipher
Zhi Jie Jin
Эксперты
### Short Description Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned. ### Trading Approach Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built int
Goldistan EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 – XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Gold Trading Robot MT5 | XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Smart Money Concept EA | RSI Grid Trading System | Automated Gold Forex Robot Overview GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader platform. The Expert Advisor integrates Smart Money Concept (SMC) market logic, RSI-based momentum filtering, and adaptive grid recovery management to execute trades under structured market condition
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Эксперты
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
GoldGridBest XAU
Saint Ll L
Эксперты
GoldGridBest --- Intelligent Grid Trend Trading System Author: StableTrade AI Version: 1.0 GoldGridBest --- Capturing Trends Through Intelligent Grid Launch Promotion --- Dynamic Pricing Original Price: $799 The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. Secure your copy now at the lowest available price! Why GoldGridBest Stands Out This EA originates from the core strategy of our team's private live trading account, combining the advantages of trend identification and intelligent grid
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Эксперты
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
IchiBandPro
Rudi Rupian
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION — MQL5 MARKET COMPLIANT IchiBand Pro | Rudi Rupian | camptrader.web.id ====================================================   IchiBand Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines two widely respected technical analysis tools — Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Bollinger Bands — into a single structured trading system. The EA manages positions using a systematic averaging approach with configurable cycle control, margin protection, and real-time chart panel.   — WH
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI  MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas. XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Эксперты
Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Другие продукты этого автора
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
Индикаторы
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв