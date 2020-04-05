Fenrir Night Blade
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.18
- Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
- Активации: 10
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets
Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.
Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system
Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT.
During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session remains. This creates predictable, range-bound price action- — the perfect environment for mean reversion scalping.
- No surprise breakouts. No central bank speeches. No NFP reports.
- Price bounces between a tight range like a ping-pong ball.
- Fenrir catches every bounce with surgical precision.
Win Rate: 70-85%- because the market barely trends at night.
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God-Tier Features
1. Night Scalp Engine
- Trades ONLY during the quiet overnight session (default: 21:00-02:00 GMT).
- Scans the recent N bars to establish the Night Range (High/Low).
- Executes Mean Reversion BUY at the bottom 20% of range and SELL at the top 20%.
2. Spread Filter (ECN Optimized)
- Continuously monitors the real-time spread.
- Refuses to trade when spread exceeds the maximum threshold — protecting you from broker manipulation during low-liquidity hours.
3. Moonlight Dashboard
- Shows Night Session status (Hunting/Sleeping/Spread High).
- Displays the current Night Range (High/Low/Width).
- Real-time spread monitor with color-coded threshold.
4. Aegis Shield 3.0
- Max daily drawdown circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
5. Titan Risk Manager
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x).
- Kelly Penalty during drawdowns.
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Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP (low-spread pairs)
- Timeframe:- M5 or M15
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread mandatory (spread < 1 pip at night)
- VPS:- Mandatory (EA must run during overnight hours)
Key Parameters
- InpNightStart / InpNightEnd: Night window (Default: 21:00-03:00 server time). Adjust for your broker's server timezone.
- InpMaxSpread: Maximum spread in points (Default: 30). Lower = safer.
- InpScalpTP: Take Profit points (Default: 60).
- InpScalpSL: Stop Loss points (Default: 120).
- InpMinRangePts: Minimum range to trade (Default: 80 pts).
- InpFuryMode: Risk multiplier (Guardian 0.5x, Warrior 1.0x, Berserker 1.5x).
Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.
Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system
Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT.
During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session remains. This creates predictable, range-bound price action- — the perfect environment for mean reversion scalping.
- No surprise breakouts. No central bank speeches. No NFP reports.
- Price bounces between a tight range like a ping-pong ball.
- Fenrir catches every bounce with surgical precision.
Win Rate: 70-85%- because the market barely trends at night.
---
God-Tier Features
1. Night Scalp Engine
- Trades ONLY during the quiet overnight session (default: 21:00-02:00 GMT).
- Scans the recent N bars to establish the Night Range (High/Low).
- Executes Mean Reversion BUY at the bottom 20% of range and SELL at the top 20%.
2. Spread Filter (ECN Optimized)
- Continuously monitors the real-time spread.
- Refuses to trade when spread exceeds the maximum threshold — protecting you from broker manipulation during low-liquidity hours.
3. Moonlight Dashboard
- Shows Night Session status (Hunting/Sleeping/Spread High).
- Displays the current Night Range (High/Low/Width).
- Real-time spread monitor with color-coded threshold.
4. Aegis Shield 3.0
- Max daily drawdown circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
5. Titan Risk Manager
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x).
- Kelly Penalty during drawdowns.
---
Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP (low-spread pairs)
- Timeframe:- M5 or M15
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread mandatory (spread < 1 pip at night)
- VPS:- Mandatory (EA must run during overnight hours)
Key Parameters
- InpNightStart / InpNightEnd: Night window (Default: 21:00-03:00 server time). Adjust for your broker's server timezone.
- InpMaxSpread: Maximum spread in points (Default: 30). Lower = safer.
- InpScalpTP: Take Profit points (Default: 60).
- InpScalpSL: Stop Loss points (Default: 120).
- InpMinRangePts: Minimum range to trade (Default: 80 pts).
- InpFuryMode: Risk multiplier (Guardian 0.5x, Warrior 1.0x, Berserker 1.5x).