Fenrir Night Blade

 Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets

Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.

 Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system

Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT.

During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session remains. This creates predictable, range-bound price action- — the perfect environment for mean reversion scalping.

- No surprise breakouts. No central bank speeches. No NFP reports.
- Price bounces between a tight range like a ping-pong ball.
- Fenrir catches every bounce with surgical precision.

Win Rate: 70-85%- because the market barely trends at night.

---

 God-Tier Features

 1. Night Scalp Engine
- Trades ONLY during the quiet overnight session (default: 21:00-02:00 GMT).
- Scans the recent N bars to establish the Night Range (High/Low).
- Executes Mean Reversion BUY at the bottom 20% of range and SELL at the top 20%.

 2. Spread Filter (ECN Optimized)
- Continuously monitors the real-time spread.
- Refuses to trade when spread exceeds the maximum threshold — protecting you from broker manipulation during low-liquidity hours.

 3. Moonlight Dashboard
- Shows Night Session status (Hunting/Sleeping/Spread High).
- Displays the current Night Range (High/Low/Width).
- Real-time spread monitor with color-coded threshold.

 4. Aegis Shield 3.0
- Max daily drawdown circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

 5. Titan Risk Manager
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x).
- Kelly Penalty during drawdowns.

---

 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP (low-spread pairs)
- Timeframe:- M5 or M15
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread mandatory (spread < 1 pip at night)
- VPS:- Mandatory (EA must run during overnight hours)

 Key Parameters
- InpNightStart / InpNightEnd: Night window (Default: 21:00-03:00 server time). Adjust for your broker's server timezone.
- InpMaxSpread: Maximum spread in points (Default: 30). Lower = safer.
- InpScalpTP: Take Profit points (Default: 60).
- InpScalpSL: Stop Loss points (Default: 120).
- InpMinRangePts: Minimum range to trade (Default: 80 pts).
- InpFuryMode: Risk multiplier (Guardian 0.5x, Warrior 1.0x, Berserker 1.5x).
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
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