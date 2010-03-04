MoonDog EA v3 — Trade Gold. Fetch the Breakout.

MoonDog EA v3 is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Its modular engine combines five independent breakout strategies: Moon Nova, Moon Apex, Moon Zenith, Moon Pulse and Moon Eclipse. Each module analyzes different price structures, identifies key breakout levels and manages its own pending orders and positions.

Version 3 introduces a significantly faster real-tick testing engine, a true pip-based Stop Loss and a completely redesigned percentage-risk system.

Main Features

Five independent breakout modules

Developed specifically for XAUUSD

Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop entries

Fixed 20- pip Stop Loss by default

Fixed- lot, 1%, 2% and custom percentage- risk modes

Real risk calculation based on the actual Stop Loss distance

Automatic Take Profit management

Break- even and High/ Low Trailing Stop

MoonLock progressive profit protection

Breakout Guard and fake- breakout protection

Optional balance or equity lot scaling

Spread, margin and trading- session checks

Strategy- specific Magic Numbers and trade comments

Virtual pending- order expiration

Optimized processing for fast 100% real- tick backtests

Premium Black Label dashboard

Live M5 candles and module statistics

Clean pending- order level visualization

New MoonDog V3 icon and visual identity

True Pip-Based Stop Loss

MoonDog EA v3 uses a fixed pip-based Stop Loss instead of a monetary Stop Loss.

With the default configuration, every position is protected by a 20-pip XAUUSD Stop Loss, corresponding to a 2.00 price movement according to the EA’s internal gold convention. The Stop Loss distance remains independent of the selected lot size and account balance.

Real Percentage-Risk Management

Version 3 introduces true percentage-based position sizing.

Traders can choose between:

Fixed lot

1% risk per trade

2% risk per trade

Custom percentage risk, such as 3%

The EA calculates the volume using the real Stop Loss distance and converts the potential loss directly into the account currency. The final lot is always rounded down to the broker’s permitted volume step so the selected nominal risk is not exceeded when the pending order is placed.

Faster Real-Tick Backtesting

The internal engine has been optimized for long Every Tick / 100% real-tick backtests.

Pending-order processing, price-series access and repeated symbol calculations have been optimized without reducing entry precision or moving Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing or MoonLock management away from tick-by-tick execution.

When FastBacktest is enabled, the graphical dashboard is disabled only inside the Strategy Tester to improve speed. The complete interface remains available on live charts.

Designed for Gold Execution

XAUUSD is a fast and volatile market where execution quality matters. A low-spread broker is strongly recommended.

Raw Spread or ECN-style accounts are preferred because spread, commissions, slippage, execution speed and symbol specifications can affect pending-order activation and trade management.

Official Live Signal

Follow MoonDog through the official MQL5 Signal:

View the official MoonDog MQL5 Signal

MoonDog EA v3 is built for traders seeking a structured and automated approach to gold breakouts, supported by independent strategies, transparent pip-based protection, flexible risk management and professional trade management.

Important Risk Information

Percentage risk is calculated per trade when the pending order is placed. If several strategy modules open positions at the same time, total account exposure can be higher than the selected percentage.

Gaps, slippage, commissions and abnormal market conditions may also cause the final realized loss to exceed the nominal risk. Historical and backtest results do not guarantee future performance.