Phantom Exit Guard

 Phantom Exit Guard

Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5

You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that.

Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.


 Key Features

 1. Automatic Breakeven
Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Points), the EA moves your Stop Loss to entry price plus a small cushion (default: 20 Points). Your trade becomes secured instantly.

 2. Multi-Level Dynamic Trailing Stop
Unlike a simple trailing stop that uses one fixed distance, this EA uses three progressive levels:

| Level | Activates At | Trail Distance | Purpose |
| Level 1 | 300 Points | 150 Points | Early protection, room to breathe |
| Level 2 | 500 Points | 100 Points | Tightening as profit grows |
| Level 3 | 800 Points | 50 Points | Maximum lock, riding the final push |

As your profit grows, the trailing stop automatically tightens. This captures the bulk of a trend move while giving the trade enough room in the early stages.

 3. Stale Profit Detection
Derived from institutional "Smart Exit Brain" logic. The EA tracks your position's peak profit. If:
- Profit has not made a new high for X seconds (default: 300 seconds), OR
- Profit drops more than 20% from its peak while still in the green

The EA closes the trade automatically. This solves the universal problem of "watching winners turn into losers."

 4. Time-Based Exit
Optional maximum hold time. If your trade has been open longer than X minutes (default: 480 = 8 hours), the EA closes it regardless of profit. Useful for day traders who do not want overnight exposure.

 5. Emergency Loss Protection
If any position reaches a catastrophic loss threshold (default: -500 Points), the EA closes it immediately without waiting for the broker's Stop Loss server-side execution.

 6. Drawdown Shield
If total account drawdown exceeds the configured maximum (default: 15%), the EA closes ALL positions and halts.

---

 Breakeven
| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Enable Breakeven | true | Turn breakeven on/off |
| Activation | 200 Points | Profit threshold to trigger breakeven |
| Offset | 20 Points | Lock SL at entry + this many Points |

 Multi-Level Trailing
| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Enable Trailing | true | Turn trailing on/off |
| Level 1 Activation | 300 Points | Profit to activate Level 1 |
| Level 1 Distance | 150 Points | Trail distance at Level 1 |
| Level 2 Activation | 500 Points | Profit to activate Level 2 |
| Level 2 Distance | 100 Points | Trail distance at Level 2 |
| Level 3 Activation | 800 Points | Profit to activate Level 3 |
| Level 3 Distance | 50 Points | Trail distance at Level 3 |
| Trail Step | 30 Points | Min price move to update SL |

 Stale Profit
| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Enable Stale Detection | true | Turn stale detection on/off |
| Stale Duration | 300 seconds | Close if no new profit high for this long |
| Min Profit to Check | 30% | Only check if profit exceeds this % of TP |
| Peak Drop Threshold | 20% | Close if profit retraces this % from peak |

 Time Exit
| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Enable Time Exit | false | Turn time exit on/off |
| Max Hold Time | 480 minutes | Auto-close after this many minutes |

 Risk
| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Max Drawdown | 15% | Close everything if exceeded |
| Emergency Close | -500 Points | Instant close at this loss level |

---

 How to Use

1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5.
2. Attach Phantom Exit Guard to the chart.
3. Open trades manually or let your other EA open them.
4. Phantom Exit Guard will detect the positions and start managing exits automatically.
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
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Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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