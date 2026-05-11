Market Regime Dashboard



Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5



Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction.



It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes.



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The 5 Market Regimes



1. NEUTRAL (Ranging)

- Condition: ADX 20 and Price > EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200.

- Action: Safe to deploy trend-following Buy EAs.



3. BEAR (Healthy Downtrend)

- Condition: ADX > 20 and Price = 40 + Bull Alignment.

- Action: Warning! The market is overheated. Stop buying, take profits, or prepare for a reversal.



5. CRASH (Over-extended Bear)

- Condition: ADX >= 40 + Bear Alignment.

- Action: Warning! The market is heavily oversold. Stop selling, or look for mean-reversion buy setups.



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Key Features



1. Minimalist Chart Dashboard

A clean, non-intrusive on-chart display that instantly tells you the current regime, the reason behind it, the ADX value, and the EMA alignment status. You can place it in any corner of your chart.



2. Push & Alert Notifications

Don't stare at the screen all day. The utility will send a Mobile Push Notification and an MT5 Alert the exact second the market shifts from one regime to another (e.g., from BULL to EUPHORIA).



3. Extremely Lightweight

This is an analysis utility, not a heavy trading robot. It will not slow down your terminal. It acts as an overarching "filter" for your manual trading or other automated systems.