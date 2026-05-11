Market Regime Dashboard

 Market Regime Dashboard

Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5

Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction.

It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes.

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 The 5 Market Regimes

1. NEUTRAL (Ranging)
  - Condition: ADX 20 and Price > EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200.
  - Action: Safe to deploy trend-following Buy EAs.

3. BEAR (Healthy Downtrend)
  - Condition: ADX > 20 and Price = 40 + Bull Alignment.
  - Action: Warning! The market is overheated. Stop buying, take profits, or prepare for a reversal.

5. CRASH (Over-extended Bear)
  - Condition: ADX >= 40 + Bear Alignment.
  - Action: Warning! The market is heavily oversold. Stop selling, or look for mean-reversion buy setups.

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 Key Features

 1. Minimalist Chart Dashboard
A clean, non-intrusive on-chart display that instantly tells you the current regime, the reason behind it, the ADX value, and the EMA alignment status. You can place it in any corner of your chart.

 2. Push & Alert Notifications
Don't stare at the screen all day. The utility will send a Mobile Push Notification and an MT5 Alert the exact second the market shifts from one regime to another (e.g., from BULL to EUPHORIA).

 3. Extremely Lightweight
This is an analysis utility, not a heavy trading robot. It will not slow down your terminal. It acts as an overarching "filter" for your manual trading or other automated systems.
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
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Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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