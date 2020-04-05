Vortex Grid EA

Harness market momentum. Trade the trend. Recover intelligently.

Vortex Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the power of the Vortex Indicator with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trend opportunities. By monitoring the relationship between the positive and negative Vortex lines, the EA detects emerging bullish and bearish trends, allowing it to enter trades with technical confirmation rather than random price movements.

Once a valid trend signal is identified, the EA automatically manages the entire trading cycle—from precise market entry to intelligent recovery and profit management—providing a disciplined and fully automated trading experience.

Key Features

Vortex Indicator Strategy

Detects bullish and bearish Vortex crossovers.

Identifies emerging trend opportunities.

Filters market noise using technical confirmation.

Designed to improve trade timing and trend participation.

Intelligent Trade Entries

Opens BUY positions when bullish Vortex conditions are confirmed.

Opens SELL positions when bearish Vortex conditions are confirmed.

Waits for confirmed signals before entering the market.

Suitable for trending and transitional market conditions.

Advanced Grid Recovery

Opens recovery positions only when necessary.

Adjustable grid spacing.

Configurable lot multiplier.

User-defined maximum grid levels.

Designed to manage temporary market retracements efficiently.

Smart Profit Management

Basket take-profit functionality.

Automatically closes profitable trading cycles.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Flexible profit target settings.

Advanced Risk Management

Adjustable starting lot size.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum simultaneous positions.

Flexible money management options.

Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention required.

Compatible with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized for continuous automated execution.

Extensive customization for different trading styles.

Why Choose Vortex Grid EA?

The Vortex Indicator is widely used to identify the beginning and continuation of market trends by measuring directional movement. Vortex Grid EA enhances this proven technical approach by combining trend-following entries with an intelligent grid recovery system that adapts to temporary market pullbacks.

Rather than chasing every market movement, the EA waits for confirmed trend signals before initiating a trading cycle, helping improve entry quality while allowing the recovery engine to manage adverse price movements in a structured and controlled manner.

The strategy combines:

Vortex Indicator trend confirmation

Momentum-based trade entries

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Advanced risk controls

Professional-grade execution

Whether you're looking for a fully automated trend-following solution or an advanced grid strategy built around the Vortex Indicator, Vortex Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation needed to navigate today's financial markets.

Follow the trend. Manage risk intelligently. Trade with confidence.