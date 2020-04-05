VectorAnchor

# VectorAnchor (v1.05)


VectorAnchor is a multi-pair grid Expert Advisor for **AUDUSD, EURUSD, and NZDUSD on H1**, built around controlled grid recovery and basket-level profit management. Version 1.05 adds two major upgrades: a **built-in regime filter** that keeps the EA out of the market conditions that break grid systems, and **equity-scaled position sizing**. The EA automatically applies the validated configuration for whichever of the three pairs it is attached to — no manual setup of the strategy parameters. FIFO Compliant, Designed for US Brokers.


## What's new in v1.05


- **Regime filter (always on).** Before opening a basket, VectorAnchor checks the longer-term market regime and stands aside when conditions are dangerous for a grid: it won't chase a move that is overextended from its 100-day average, and it won't open counter-trend entries while that average is clearly trending. This protection is locked on and was validated across all three pairs through the 2022 trend era **without a margin-call stop-out** — periods that wipe out unprotected grid EAs.

- **Three validated pairs, auto-configured.** Attach to AUDUSD, EURUSD, or NZDUSD on H1; the EA selects that pair's validated entry profile automatically (AUDUSD range mode; EURUSD and NZDUSD trend mode with adaptive entry).

- **Equity-scaled sizing.** Position size derives from account equity, so it grows as the account grows and de-risks automatically during drawdowns.

- **Virtual-equity cap & magic coordination.** Optional tools for running several EAs on one account: cap the equity any single EA sizes from, and pause new entries while listed magics have open positions.


## Key Features


- Three validated pairs on H1: AUDUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD (auto-configured per symbol)

- Built-in regime protection (locked on)

- Equity-scaled sizing with optional virtual-equity cap

- Controlled grid recovery, basket take-profit and trailing management

- Magic-number coordination for multi-EA accounts

- Day-of-week and time-of-day filters

- Spread and slippage protection


## Settable Inputs


The strategy's tuned parameters and the regime filter are fixed in the release to protect the validated behavior. Trader-facing settings:


- Magic number and order comment

- Virtual equity cap (0 = use real equity)

- Magic numbers to coordinate with

- Day-of-week filter

- Time-of-day filter


## Backtest Reference ($10,000 account, H1)


Real-tick (2023.01.01 – 2026.06.01) and full-stress (2022.01.01 – 2026.06.01, including the 2022 trend era; the older span uses 1-minute modeling):


| Pair | Real-tick net | DD | Stress net | DD | No stop-out |

|------|-------------:|---:|-----------:|---:|:-----------:|

| AUDUSD | +134% | 36% | +204% | 50% | yes |

| EURUSD | +36% | 39% | +50% | 30% | yes |

| NZDUSD | +32% | 14% | +35% | 17% | yes |


The three pairs offer different risk/return profiles — AUDUSD the most aggressive, NZDUSD the most conservative (notably low drawdown), EURUSD in between. The 2022 window is included deliberately: it contains the sustained trends that break ordinary grid EAs, and the regime filter is what carries every pair through it. Results scale with deposit and account conditions; smaller accounts trade at the minimum-lot floor and will show different percentages.


Backtests are historical references only and do not guarantee future results. Results vary by broker, spread, execution, leverage, symbol specification, and account conditions.


## Important Risk Notice


VectorAnchor uses grid recovery and lot scaling. The regime filter substantially reduces — but does not eliminate — the risk of strong one-directional markets. Drawdowns of 15–50% (pair-dependent) can occur. Use conservative sizing, monitor margin, and avoid running many grid/martingale EAs on the same account at once (the virtual-equity cap and magic-number coordination help with this).


Recommended first step: run on a demo or small account before considering live use.

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