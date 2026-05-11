Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro



Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5



Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time.



By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a strong, trending move.



---



How It Works



Instead of looking at just EUR/USD, the meter looks at EUR across all its pairs (EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, etc.) and USD across all its pairs. It calculates the aggregate momentum percentage and normalizes the score.



The results are displayed on a beautiful, minimalist glassmorphism dashboard directly on your chart.



Features



1. Live Heatmap Ranking: See instantly which currency is dominating the market (Bright Green bars) and which currency is collapsing (Deep Red bars).

2. Auto Trade Recommendation: At the bottom of the dashboard, the EA automatically suggests the best pair to trade right now (e.g., "BUY EURJPY" if EUR is the strongest and JPY is the weakest).

3. Multi-Timeframe Support: You can set the meter to analyze momentum on any timeframe. Use M15 for day trading or D1 for swing trading.

4. Lightweight & Fast: Optimized matrix calculations ensure your MT5 terminal remains lightning fast.



---



How to Trade With It



1. Find the Extremes: Look for currencies with a very high positive score and a very low negative score.

2. Follow the Recommendation: If the dashboard recommends BUY GBPJPY, open the GBPJPY chart.

3. Apply Your Strategy: Wait for a pullback or a breakout on the GBPJPY chart and enter the trade in the direction of the trend.