Aegis Black Gold Matrix

 Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader

Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.

 Why Trade "Black Gold"?

Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward structural bias. 

Furthermore, many institutional brokers pay a Positive Swap- to traders who hold long (BUY) positions on Crude Oil.

Aegis Black Gold Matrix capitalizes on this by employing a default BUY-ONLY macro bias. We don't try to guess the top. We wait for pullbacks, buy the dips, and collect the swap interest while we wait for the macro trend to resume.

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 The Matrix Infrastructure

 1. The Buy-Only Carry Trade Engine
- By default, the EA only looks for deeply oversold pullbacks (RSI + MACD Divergence) on the M30 timeframe to initiate a BUY sequence. 
- You earn positive swap (interest) while holding trades with many brokers.

 2. Volatility-Adjusted Smart Grid
- Standard grid systems blow accounts because they open recovery trades at fixed, static distances (e.g., every 20 pips).
- Aegis Black Gold uses an ATR-Adjusted Smart Grid. If oil crashes violently, the EA automatically widens the distance between grid levels, keeping your margin safe.

 3. ATH Guard (All-Time High Protection)
- The biggest risk of a Buy-Only strategy is buying at the absolute peak (e.g., during geopolitical spikes).
- The ATH Guard scans the Daily (D1) timeframe. If crude oil is trading near a historical peak, the EA automatically blocks all new BUY orders- until the market cools down.

 4. Aegis Shield 3.0 & Titan Risk
- Aegis Shield:- A hard circuit breaker. Set your maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 5%). If reached, the Titan closes all trades and halts operations. 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

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 Elite Command Dashboard

The EA comes with a stunning Dark Obsidian and Gold dashboard:
- Live Swap Scanner- indicating whether you are currently being paid to hold long positions.
- ATH Guard Distance- (How far are we from the absolute peak?).
- Real-time Grid Status and Cycle Profit tracking.

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 PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD
1. Always Check Your Broker's Swap Rates:- Before trading Black Gold, right-click XTIUSD or OIL in your MT5 Market Watch -> Specification. Ensure "Swap long" is a positive number or zero. If your broker charges high negative swaps, switch to a different broker (like XM Global or Exness) to maximize the Carry Trade advantage.
2. Never Disable ATH Guard:- The ATH Guard prevents the EA from buying at historical peaks (like during war news spikes). Leave it on to protect your account from massive reversals.
3. Prop Firm Compliance:- If using this EA for FTMO or FundedNext challenges, use GUARDIAN MODE- and set MaxDailyDD to 4.5%. The EA will automatically halt trading if equity drops near the daily loss limit, ensuring you never violate the 5% daily drawdown rule.
4. VPS is Mandatory:- Since this EA manages a Volatility-Adjusted Smart Grid and handles dynamic modifications, it must be run on a low-latency VPS 24/5.
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
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Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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