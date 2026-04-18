Maencreative Supertrend
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 2.2
- Обновлено: 9 августа 2026
Maencreative Supertrend for MT5
Advanced Adaptive Supertrend Indicator for XAUUSD & Volatile Markets
The Maencreative Supertrend is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed specifically for traders who focus on XAUUSD (Gold) and other highly volatile instruments.
Built with an adaptive ATR engine, intelligent volatility filtering, dynamic TP zones, trailing stop visualization, and real-time dashboard analytics, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trend reversals with greater precision.
Unlike standard Supertrend indicators, this version automatically adapts to changing market volatility using a smart ATR multiplier system, making it more responsive during explosive market movements while reducing noise during consolidation.
Perfect for:
- Gold (XAUUSD) traders
- Scalpers
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Smart Money & Trend Followers
Main Features
✅ Adaptive ATR Multiplier System
The indicator dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on current market volatility:
- High volatility → tighter multiplier for faster reaction
- Low volatility → wider multiplier to reduce false signals
This creates a more intelligent Supertrend behavior compared to static ATR systems.
✅ Buy & Sell Signal Arrows
Clear visual signals directly on the chart:
- Green BUY signals
- Red SELL signals
- Large easy-to-read arrows
- Text labels for confirmation
✅ Dynamic TP Zone Visualization
Automatically displays a projected Take Profit area based on ATR volatility.
Features:
- Green TP zones for bullish trends
- Red TP zones for bearish trends
- Real-time TP range labels
- Excellent for scaling out positions
✅ Smart Trailing Stop Line
Built-in dynamic trailing stop visualization:
- Automatically follows trend direction
- ATR-based adaptive trailing logic
- Helps secure profits during strong trends
✅ Candle Body Strength Filter
Filters weak candles and market noise:
- Only validates signals when candle body strength exceeds ATR threshold
- Helps avoid fake breakouts and ranging conditions
✅ Optional EMA Trend Filter
Additional trend confirmation using EMA:
- Buy only above EMA
- Sell only below EMA
Ideal for:
- Trend-following strategies
- Reducing counter-trend entries
✅ Real-Time Dashboard
Professional dashboard displaying:
- Current timeframe
- Trend direction
- ATR value
- Active multiplier
- Current trailing stop level
✅ Candle Countdown Timer
Displays remaining time before candle closes:
- Helps scalpers time entries precisely
- Color changes when candle is near closing
✅ Alerts & Notifications
Integrated alert system:
- Popup alerts
- Push notifications to mobile
- Sound alerts for BUY and SELL signals
Never miss a trading opportunity.Recommended Markets
Best optimized for:
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- BTCUSD
- NASDAQ
- GBPJPY
- Volatile Forex pairs
|Trading Style
|Recommended TF
|Scalping
|M1 – M15
|Intraday
|M15 – H1
|Swing Trading
|H1 – H4
BUY Setup
Enter a BUY position when:
- A green BUY arrow appears
- Supertrend line turns bullish (green)
- Price closes above the Supertrend
- Optional: Price is above EMA filter
Stop Loss
Place SL:
- Below trailing line
OR
- Below recent swing low
Take Profit
Use:
- TP Zone area
OR
- Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher
SELL Setup
Enter a SELL position when:
- A red SELL arrow appears
- Supertrend line turns bearish (red)
- Price closes below the Supertrend
- Optional: Price is below EMA filter
Stop Loss
Place SL:
- Above trailing line
OR
- Above recent swing high
Take Profit
Use:
- TP Zone area
OR
- Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher
Scalping
- ATR Period: 10
- Multiplier: 2.0 – 2.5
- Timeframe: M5
Intraday
- ATR Period: 14
- Multiplier: 3.0
- Timeframe: M15 – H1
Swing Trading
- ATR Period: 20
- Multiplier: 4.0
- Timeframe: H1 – H4
Installation Guide
- Copy the indicator file into:
MQL5 > Indicators
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Open chart
- Drag Maencreative Supertrend onto chart
- Enable:
- Algo Trading
- Push Notifications (optional)
- Start trading
update v2.2 Key Changes Made:
- Plot 4 Updated: Changed the label to "Sideway" and color to clrDarkBlue as requested.
- Added ADX Inputs: Added InpADXPeriod and InpADXLevel .
- Added ADX Logic: Initialized ADX handle, copied its buffers, and calculated the DI+ / DI- directional movement.
- Sideway Buffer Logic: When ADX < InpADXLevel , the Sideway line plots near the price. If ADX is strong, it pushes EMPTY_VALUE (turns off).
- Filter Enhancement: Added an optional ADX filter so signals only trigger when the trend is stron
Mobile Push Notification Setup (MT5)
Never miss a BUY or SELL signal from Maencreative Supertrend directly on your smartphone.
The indicator supports:
- ✅ Push Notifications
- ✅ Popup Alerts
- ✅ Sound Alerts
Step 1 — Install MetaTrader 5 Mobile
Download MetaTrader 5 on your smartphone:
- Android: MetaTrader 5 Android
- iPhone/iOS: MetaTrader 5 iPhone
Step 2 — Find Your MetaQuotes ID
Inside MT5 Mobile App:
- Open MetaTrader 5 Mobile
- Go to:
Settings → Messages
- Find your MetaQuotes ID
Example:
AB12CD34
Copy this ID.
Step 3 — Connect MT5 Desktop to Your Phone
On MetaTrader 5 Desktop:
- Open:
Tools → Options → Notifications
- Check:
✅ Enable Push Notifications
- Paste your MetaQuotes ID
- Click:
Test
If successful, your phone will receive a test notification instantly.
Step 4 — Enable Alerts in Indicator
When attaching Maencreative Supertrend to the chart:
Set:
- InpEnableAlerts = true
Now the indicator will automatically send:
- BUY notifications
- SELL notifications
- Trend reversal alerts
directly to your mobile phone.Example Notification
[XAUUSD] Supertrend: BUY Signal | ATR: 12.45 | Go LONG
or
[XAUUSD] Supertrend: SELL Signal | ATR: 10.20 | Go SHORT
✅ Keep MT5 Desktop running
✅ Ensure internet connection is stable
✅ Enable notification permission on phone
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 signal delivery
✅ Recommended for Gold scalping & intraday trading
For uninterrupted alerts and trading signals:
- Run MetaTrader 5 on a VPS
- Keep indicator active 24/7
- Receive notifications anytime even when your PC is off
Notifications Not Arriving?
Check:
- MetaQuotes ID is correct
- Phone internet is active
- MT5 mobile logged in
- Push notifications enabled in phone settings
- MT5 desktop connected to broker
For best results:
- Use notifications only on confirmed candle close
- Combine with market structure & support/resistance
- Avoid entering during high spread or major news releases
⚠️ Disclaimer ⚠️
This indicator is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always use proper money management and risk control.
Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk.
Good indicator , I'm very impressed by your indicator's accuracy. Please can you change the Sell signals to Red Down arrows instead of Green Up arrows to make this a perfect indicator. Thank you in advance.