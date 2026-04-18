Maencreative Supertrend

5

Maencreative Supertrend for MT5

Advanced Adaptive Supertrend Indicator for XAUUSD & Volatile Markets

The Maencreative Supertrend is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed specifically for traders who focus on XAUUSD (Gold) and other highly volatile instruments.
Built with an adaptive ATR engine, intelligent volatility filtering, dynamic TP zones, trailing stop visualization, and real-time dashboard analytics, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trend reversals with greater precision.

Unlike standard Supertrend indicators, this version automatically adapts to changing market volatility using a smart ATR multiplier system, making it more responsive during explosive market movements while reducing noise during consolidation.

Perfect for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders
  • Scalpers
  • Intraday traders
  • Swing traders
  • Smart Money & Trend Followers

Main Features

✅ Adaptive ATR Multiplier System

The indicator dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on current market volatility:

  • High volatility → tighter multiplier for faster reaction
  • Low volatility → wider multiplier to reduce false signals

This creates a more intelligent Supertrend behavior compared to static ATR systems.

✅ Buy & Sell Signal Arrows

Clear visual signals directly on the chart:

  • Green BUY signals
  • Red SELL signals
  • Large easy-to-read arrows
  • Text labels for confirmation

✅ Dynamic TP Zone Visualization

Automatically displays a projected Take Profit area based on ATR volatility.

Features:

  • Green TP zones for bullish trends
  • Red TP zones for bearish trends
  • Real-time TP range labels
  • Excellent for scaling out positions

✅ Smart Trailing Stop Line

Built-in dynamic trailing stop visualization:

  • Automatically follows trend direction
  • ATR-based adaptive trailing logic
  • Helps secure profits during strong trends

✅ Candle Body Strength Filter

Filters weak candles and market noise:

  • Only validates signals when candle body strength exceeds ATR threshold
  • Helps avoid fake breakouts and ranging conditions

✅ Optional EMA Trend Filter

Additional trend confirmation using EMA:

  • Buy only above EMA
  • Sell only below EMA

Ideal for:

  • Trend-following strategies
  • Reducing counter-trend entries

✅ Real-Time Dashboard

Professional dashboard displaying:

  • Current timeframe
  • Trend direction
  • ATR value
  • Active multiplier
  • Current trailing stop level

✅ Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time before candle closes:

  • Helps scalpers time entries precisely
  • Color changes when candle is near closing

✅ Alerts & Notifications

Integrated alert system:

  • Popup alerts
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Sound alerts for BUY and SELL signals

Never miss a trading opportunity.

Recommended Markets

Best optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • BTCUSD
  • NASDAQ
  • GBPJPY
  • Volatile Forex pairs
Recommended Timeframes
Trading Style Recommended TF
Scalping M1 – M15
Intraday M15 – H1
Swing Trading H1 – H4
How to Use

BUY Setup

Enter a BUY position when:

  1. A green BUY arrow appears
  2. Supertrend line turns bullish (green)
  3. Price closes above the Supertrend
  4. Optional: Price is above EMA filter

Stop Loss

Place SL:

  • Below trailing line
    OR
  • Below recent swing low

Take Profit

Use:

  • TP Zone area
    OR
  • Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher

SELL Setup

Enter a SELL position when:

  1. A red SELL arrow appears
  2. Supertrend line turns bearish (red)
  3. Price closes below the Supertrend
  4. Optional: Price is below EMA filter

Stop Loss

Place SL:

  • Above trailing line
    OR
  • Above recent swing high

Take Profit

Use:

  • TP Zone area
    OR
  • Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher
Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Scalping

  • ATR Period: 10
  • Multiplier: 2.0 – 2.5
  • Timeframe: M5

Intraday

  • ATR Period: 14
  • Multiplier: 3.0
  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

Swing Trading

  • ATR Period: 20
  • Multiplier: 4.0
  • Timeframe: H1 – H4

Installation Guide
  1. Copy the indicator file into:
    MQL5 > Indicators
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Open chart
  4. Drag Maencreative Supertrend onto chart
  5. Enable:
    • Algo Trading
    • Push Notifications (optional)
  6. Start trading

update v2.2 Key Changes Made:

  1. Plot 4 Updated: Changed the label to "Sideway" and color to clrDarkBlue as requested.
  2. Added ADX Inputs: Added InpADXPeriod and InpADXLevel .
  3. Added ADX Logic: Initialized ADX handle, copied its buffers, and calculated the DI+ / DI- directional movement.
  4. Sideway Buffer Logic: When ADX < InpADXLevel , the Sideway line plots near the price. If ADX is strong, it pushes EMPTY_VALUE (turns off).
  5. Filter Enhancement: Added an optional ADX filter so signals only trigger when the trend is stron




Mobile Push Notification Setup (MT5)

Never miss a BUY or SELL signal from Maencreative Supertrend directly on your smartphone.

The indicator supports:

  • ✅ Push Notifications
  • ✅ Popup Alerts
  • ✅ Sound Alerts
How to Receive Notifications on Your Phone

Step 1 — Install MetaTrader 5 Mobile

Download MetaTrader 5 on your smartphone:

Step 2 — Find Your MetaQuotes ID

Inside MT5 Mobile App:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 Mobile
  2. Go to:
    Settings → Messages
  3. Find your MetaQuotes ID

Example:
AB12CD34

Copy this ID.

Step 3 — Connect MT5 Desktop to Your Phone

On MetaTrader 5 Desktop:

  1. Open:
    Tools → Options → Notifications
  2. Check:
    ✅ Enable Push Notifications
  3. Paste your MetaQuotes ID
  4. Click:
    Test

If successful, your phone will receive a test notification instantly.

Step 4 — Enable Alerts in Indicator

When attaching Maencreative Supertrend to the chart:

Set:

  • InpEnableAlerts = true

Now the indicator will automatically send:

  • BUY notifications
  • SELL notifications
  • Trend reversal alerts

directly to your mobile phone.

Example Notification

[XAUUSD] Supertrend: BUY Signal | ATR: 12.45 | Go LONG

or

[XAUUSD] Supertrend: SELL Signal | ATR: 10.20 | Go SHORT

Tips for Best Notification Performance

✅ Keep MT5 Desktop running
✅ Ensure internet connection is stable
✅ Enable notification permission on phone
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 signal delivery
✅ Recommended for Gold scalping & intraday trading

VPS Recommendation

For uninterrupted alerts and trading signals:

  • Run MetaTrader 5 on a VPS
  • Keep indicator active 24/7
  • Receive notifications anytime even when your PC is off
Troubleshooting

Notifications Not Arriving?

Check:

  • MetaQuotes ID is correct
  • Phone internet is active
  • MT5 mobile logged in
  • Push notifications enabled in phone settings
  • MT5 desktop connected to broker
Professional Usage Recommendation

For best results:

  • Use notifications only on confirmed candle close
  • Combine with market structure & support/resistance
  • Avoid entering during high spread or major news releases

⚠️ Disclaimer ⚠️

This indicator is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always use proper money management and risk control.
Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk.


Support For This Project:
Buy Me A Coffee

Community:
Telegram Channel

Don't miss it  for rate me ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Отзывы 1
Gordon888
154
Gordon888 2026.04.19 23:13 
 

Good indicator , I'm very impressed by your indicator's accuracy. Please can you change the Sell signals to Red Down arrows instead of Green Up arrows to make this a perfect indicator. Thank you in advance.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Scorpio Enix
Nur Wahyogi
Эксперты
Scorpio Enix EA  – Smart Grid with Dynamic Recovery & Daily Target Optimized for MQL5 | Based on Advanced DCA ( Dollar Cost Averaging)  & Trimming Logic Scrpio Enix EA  is an automated trading robot designed for  MQL5  that combines  Grid ,  Martingale (Dollar Cost Averaging) , and  Trimming  strategies. It is built for traders who understand the risks of averaging systems but want a structured, phase-based engine with strict safety limits. Unlike pure martingale EAs that double lots endlessly,
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Gordon888
154
Gordon888 2026.04.19 23:13 
 

Good indicator , I'm very impressed by your indicator's accuracy. Please can you change the Sell signals to Red Down arrows instead of Green Up arrows to make this a perfect indicator. Thank you in advance.

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