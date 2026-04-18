Maencreative Supertrend

5

Maencreative Supertrend for MT5

Advanced Adaptive Supertrend Indicator for XAUUSD & Volatile Markets

The Maencreative Supertrend is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed specifically for traders who focus on XAUUSD (Gold) and other highly volatile instruments.
Built with an adaptive ATR engine, intelligent volatility filtering, dynamic TP zones, trailing stop visualization, and real-time dashboard analytics, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trend reversals with greater precision.

Unlike standard Supertrend indicators, this version automatically adapts to changing market volatility using a smart ATR multiplier system, making it more responsive during explosive market movements while reducing noise during consolidation.

Perfect for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders
  • Scalpers
  • Intraday traders
  • Swing traders
  • Smart Money & Trend Followers

Main Features

✅ Adaptive ATR Multiplier System

The indicator dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on current market volatility:

  • High volatility → tighter multiplier for faster reaction
  • Low volatility → wider multiplier to reduce false signals

This creates a more intelligent Supertrend behavior compared to static ATR systems.

✅ Buy & Sell Signal Arrows

Clear visual signals directly on the chart:

  • Green BUY signals
  • Red SELL signals
  • Large easy-to-read arrows
  • Text labels for confirmation

✅ Dynamic TP Zone Visualization

Automatically displays a projected Take Profit area based on ATR volatility.

Features:

  • Green TP zones for bullish trends
  • Red TP zones for bearish trends
  • Real-time TP range labels
  • Excellent for scaling out positions

✅ Smart Trailing Stop Line

Built-in dynamic trailing stop visualization:

  • Automatically follows trend direction
  • ATR-based adaptive trailing logic
  • Helps secure profits during strong trends

✅ Candle Body Strength Filter

Filters weak candles and market noise:

  • Only validates signals when candle body strength exceeds ATR threshold
  • Helps avoid fake breakouts and ranging conditions

✅ Optional EMA Trend Filter

Additional trend confirmation using EMA:

  • Buy only above EMA
  • Sell only below EMA

Ideal for:

  • Trend-following strategies
  • Reducing counter-trend entries

✅ Real-Time Dashboard

Professional dashboard displaying:

  • Current timeframe
  • Trend direction
  • ATR value
  • Active multiplier
  • Current trailing stop level

✅ Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time before candle closes:

  • Helps scalpers time entries precisely
  • Color changes when candle is near closing

✅ Alerts & Notifications

Integrated alert system:

  • Popup alerts
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Sound alerts for BUY and SELL signals

Never miss a trading opportunity.

Recommended Markets

Best optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • BTCUSD
  • NASDAQ
  • GBPJPY
  • Volatile Forex pairs
Recommended Timeframes
Trading Style Recommended TF
Scalping M1 – M15
Intraday M15 – H1
Swing Trading H1 – H4
How to Use

BUY Setup

Enter a BUY position when:

  1. A green BUY arrow appears
  2. Supertrend line turns bullish (green)
  3. Price closes above the Supertrend
  4. Optional: Price is above EMA filter

Stop Loss

Place SL:

  • Below trailing line
    OR
  • Below recent swing low

Take Profit

Use:

  • TP Zone area
    OR
  • Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher

SELL Setup

Enter a SELL position when:

  1. A red SELL arrow appears
  2. Supertrend line turns bearish (red)
  3. Price closes below the Supertrend
  4. Optional: Price is below EMA filter

Stop Loss

Place SL:

  • Above trailing line
    OR
  • Above recent swing high

Take Profit

Use:

  • TP Zone area
    OR
  • Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher
Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Scalping

  • ATR Period: 10
  • Multiplier: 2.0 – 2.5
  • Timeframe: M5

Intraday

  • ATR Period: 14
  • Multiplier: 3.0
  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

Swing Trading

  • ATR Period: 20
  • Multiplier: 4.0
  • Timeframe: H1 – H4

Installation Guide
  1. Copy the indicator file into:
    MQL5 > Indicators
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Open chart
  4. Drag Maencreative Supertrend onto chart
  5. Enable:
    • Algo Trading
    • Push Notifications (optional)
  6. Start trading

Mobile Push Notification Setup (MT5)

Never miss a BUY or SELL signal from Maencreative Supertrend directly on your smartphone.

The indicator supports:

  • ✅ Push Notifications
  • ✅ Popup Alerts
  • ✅ Sound Alerts
How to Receive Notifications on Your Phone

Step 1 — Install MetaTrader 5 Mobile

Download MetaTrader 5 on your smartphone:

Step 2 — Find Your MetaQuotes ID

Inside MT5 Mobile App:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 Mobile
  2. Go to:
    Settings → Messages
  3. Find your MetaQuotes ID

Example:
AB12CD34

Copy this ID.

Step 3 — Connect MT5 Desktop to Your Phone

On MetaTrader 5 Desktop:

  1. Open:
    Tools → Options → Notifications
  2. Check:
    ✅ Enable Push Notifications
  3. Paste your MetaQuotes ID
  4. Click:
    Test

If successful, your phone will receive a test notification instantly.

Step 4 — Enable Alerts in Indicator

When attaching Maencreative Supertrend to the chart:

Set:

  • InpEnableAlerts = true

Now the indicator will automatically send:

  • BUY notifications
  • SELL notifications
  • Trend reversal alerts

directly to your mobile phone.

Example Notification

[XAUUSD] Supertrend: BUY Signal | ATR: 12.45 | Go LONG

or

[XAUUSD] Supertrend: SELL Signal | ATR: 10.20 | Go SHORT

Tips for Best Notification Performance

✅ Keep MT5 Desktop running
✅ Ensure internet connection is stable
✅ Enable notification permission on phone
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 signal delivery
✅ Recommended for Gold scalping & intraday trading

VPS Recommendation

For uninterrupted alerts and trading signals:

  • Run MetaTrader 5 on a VPS
  • Keep indicator active 24/7
  • Receive notifications anytime even when your PC is off
Troubleshooting

Notifications Not Arriving?

Check:

  • MetaQuotes ID is correct
  • Phone internet is active
  • MT5 mobile logged in
  • Push notifications enabled in phone settings
  • MT5 desktop connected to broker
Professional Usage Recommendation

For best results:

  • Use notifications only on confirmed candle close
  • Combine with market structure & support/resistance
  • Avoid entering during high spread or major news releases

⚠️ Disclaimer ⚠️

This indicator is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always use proper money management and risk control.
Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk.

Developer

Developed by Oniware Algorithm Labs

Support Project:
Saweria Support Page

Community:
Telegram Channel

Don't miss it  for rate me ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Reviews 1
Gordon888
154
Gordon888 2026.04.19 23:13 
 

Good indicator , I'm very impressed by your indicator's accuracy. Please can you change the Sell signals to Red Down arrows instead of Green Up arrows to make this a perfect indicator. Thank you in advance.

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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
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Issam Kassas
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Gordon888
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Gordon888 2026.04.19 23:13 
 

Good indicator , I'm very impressed by your indicator's accuracy. Please can you change the Sell signals to Red Down arrows instead of Green Up arrows to make this a perfect indicator. Thank you in advance.

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