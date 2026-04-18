Advanced Adaptive Supertrend Indicator for XAUUSD & Volatile Markets

The Maencreative Supertrend is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed specifically for traders who focus on XAUUSD (Gold) and other highly volatile instruments.

Built with an adaptive ATR engine, intelligent volatility filtering, dynamic TP zones, trailing stop visualization, and real-time dashboard analytics, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trend reversals with greater precision.

Unlike standard Supertrend indicators, this version automatically adapts to changing market volatility using a smart ATR multiplier system, making it more responsive during explosive market movements while reducing noise during consolidation.

Perfect for:

Gold (XAUUSD) traders

Scalpers

Intraday traders

Swing traders

Smart Money & Trend Followers

Main Features

✅ Adaptive ATR Multiplier System

The indicator dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on current market volatility:

High volatility → tighter multiplier for faster reaction

Low volatility → wider multiplier to reduce false signals

This creates a more intelligent Supertrend behavior compared to static ATR systems.

✅ Buy & Sell Signal Arrows

Clear visual signals directly on the chart:

Green BUY signals

Red SELL signals

Large easy-to-read arrows

Text labels for confirmation

✅ Dynamic TP Zone Visualization

Automatically displays a projected Take Profit area based on ATR volatility.

Features:

Green TP zones for bullish trends

Red TP zones for bearish trends

Real-time TP range labels

Excellent for scaling out positions

✅ Smart Trailing Stop Line

Built-in dynamic trailing stop visualization:

Automatically follows trend direction

ATR-based adaptive trailing logic

Helps secure profits during strong trends

✅ Candle Body Strength Filter

Filters weak candles and market noise:

Only validates signals when candle body strength exceeds ATR threshold

Helps avoid fake breakouts and ranging conditions

✅ Optional EMA Trend Filter

Additional trend confirmation using EMA:

Buy only above EMA

Sell only below EMA

Ideal for:

Trend-following strategies

Reducing counter-trend entries

✅ Real-Time Dashboard

Professional dashboard displaying:

Current timeframe

Trend direction

ATR value

Active multiplier

Current trailing stop level

✅ Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time before candle closes:

Helps scalpers time entries precisely

Color changes when candle is near closing

✅ Alerts & Notifications

Integrated alert system:

Popup alerts

Push notifications to mobile

Sound alerts for BUY and SELL signals

Never miss a trading opportunity.

Recommended Markets

Best optimized for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

BTCUSD

NASDAQ

GBPJPY

Volatile Forex pairs

Trading Style Recommended TF Scalping M1 – M15 Intraday M15 – H1 Swing Trading H1 – H4

BUY Setup

Recommended TimeframesHow to Use

Enter a BUY position when:

A green BUY arrow appears Supertrend line turns bullish (green) Price closes above the Supertrend Optional: Price is above EMA filter

Stop Loss

Place SL:

Below trailing line

OR

OR Below recent swing low

Take Profit

Use:

TP Zone area

OR

OR Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher

SELL Setup

Enter a SELL position when:

A red SELL arrow appears Supertrend line turns bearish (red) Price closes below the Supertrend Optional: Price is below EMA filter

Stop Loss

Place SL:

Above trailing line

OR

OR Above recent swing high

Take Profit

Use:

TP Zone area

OR

OR Risk Reward ratio 1:2 or higher

Scalping

ATR Period: 10

Multiplier: 2.0 – 2.5

Timeframe: M5

Intraday

ATR Period: 14

Multiplier: 3.0

Timeframe: M15 – H1

Swing Trading

ATR Period: 20

Multiplier: 4.0

Timeframe: H1 – H4

Copy the indicator file into:

MQL5 > Indicators Restart MetaTrader 5 Open chart Drag Maencreative Supertrend onto chart Enable: Algo Trading

Push Notifications (optional) Start trading

update v2.2 Key Changes Made: Plot 4 Updated: Changed the label to "Sideway" and color to clrDarkBlue as requested. Added ADX Inputs: Added InpADXPeriod and InpADXLevel . Added ADX Logic: Initialized ADX handle, copied its buffers, and calculated the DI+ / DI- directional movement. Sideway Buffer Logic: When ADX < InpADXLevel , the Sideway line plots near the price. If ADX is strong, it pushes EMPTY_VALUE (turns off). Filter Enhancement: Added an optional ADX filter so signals only trigger when the trend is stron







Mobile Push Notification Setup (MT5) Never miss a BUY or SELL signal from Maencreative Supertrend directly on your smartphone. The indicator supports: ✅ Push Notifications

✅ Popup Alerts

✅ Sound Alerts How to Receive Notifications on Your Phone Step 1 — Install MetaTrader 5 Mobile How to Receive Notifications on Your Phone Download MetaTrader 5 on your smartphone: Android: MetaTrader 5 Android

iPhone/iOS: MetaTrader 5 iPhone Step 2 — Find Your MetaQuotes ID Inside MT5 Mobile App: Open MetaTrader 5 Mobile Go to:

Settings → Messages Find your MetaQuotes ID Example:

AB12CD34 Copy this ID. Step 3 — Connect MT5 Desktop to Your Phone On MetaTrader 5 Desktop: Open:

Tools → Options → Notifications Check:

✅ Enable Push Notifications Paste your MetaQuotes ID Click:

Test If successful, your phone will receive a test notification instantly. Step 4 — Enable Alerts in Indicator When attaching Maencreative Supertrend to the chart: Set: InpEnableAlerts = true Now the indicator will automatically send: BUY notifications

SELL notifications

Trend reversal alerts directly to your mobile phone. Example Notification Example Notification [XAUUSD] Supertrend: BUY Signal | ATR: 12.45 | Go LONG or [XAUUSD] Supertrend: SELL Signal | ATR: 10.20 | Go SHORT Tips for Best Notification Performance Tips for Best Notification Performance ✅ Keep MT5 Desktop running

✅ Ensure internet connection is stable

✅ Enable notification permission on phone

✅ Use VPS for 24/7 signal delivery

✅ Recommended for Gold scalping & intraday trading VPS Recommendation VPS Recommendation For uninterrupted alerts and trading signals: Run MetaTrader 5 on a VPS

Keep indicator active 24/7

Receive notifications anytime even when your PC is off Troubleshooting Notifications Not Arriving? Troubleshooting Check: MetaQuotes ID is correct

Phone internet is active

MT5 mobile logged in

Push notifications enabled in phone settings

MT5 desktop connected to broker Professional Usage Recommendation Professional Usage Recommendation For best results: Use notifications only on confirmed candle close

Combine with market structure & support/resistance

Avoid entering during high spread or major news releases



Recommended Settings for XAUUSD