SuperScalp Gold

5
WHAT IS SUPERSCALP GOLD?

SuperScalp Gold is an automated scalping EA designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), built for traders who prefer selective, high-quality trades over aggressive overtrading. It combines disciplined trade entries, advanced risk management, and flexible money management into a structured automated trading system.

VERIFIED LIVE PERFORMANCE
View the verified real-money performance before you buy: [Live Trading]

USER GUIDE: View the setup guide and recommended set files: [Click Here]

Special introductory price for early buyers. The price will increase gradually in future updates toward the regular price of $299.

Built on the proven SuperScalp Pro trading methodology, the EA combines trend-following entries, multiple signal filters, and advanced trade management to capture high-probability intraday opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.

KEY FEATURES

  • No Grid. No Martingale.
  • Selective, high-quality trade entries based on a proven trend-following methodology.
  • Built-in risk protection with drawdown control, account protection, and position limits.
  • Dynamic money management with adaptive lot sizing and ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Advanced trade management including break-even, trailing stop, and partial close.
  • Session and weekend protection to reduce unnecessary market exposure.
  • Real-time dashboard for monitoring trades, profit, and risk.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Every position is managed with:

  • Pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to control risk from the moment the trade is opened
  • Smart break-even and trailing stop functions to protect profits and optimize running trades
  • A trade management system designed to control the full lifecycle of each position, from entry to exit in a structured and disciplined way

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe:  M15 
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD (recommended 1000 USD or higher)
  • Account type: ECN or Raw spread
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
  • Account mode: Hedge (recommended)
  • VPS: Recommended for stable operation
WHO IS SUPERSCALP GOLD SUITABLE FOR?

Ideal for traders who:

  • Prefer selective entries over high-frequency trading.
  • Want a structured risk management framework with drawdown protection. 
  • Need built-in trade management, session control, and dynamic lot sizing. 
  • Trade Prop Firm accounts and require daily drawdown protection. 
  • Prefer quality setups over a large number of trades.

SUPPORT

After purchase, contact me via MQL5 Messages for setup guidance, recommended set files, optimization support, and the complete User Guide: [Van Minh Nguyen]

RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Отзывы 6
Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.08.02 19:18 
 

devo dire un ottimo EA sono molto soddisfatto del prodotto e la bravura dell autore e sempre in miglioramento e semplicissimo da usare... se devo dare qualche consiglio vorrei vederlo lavorare su m1 e h1

suki9860
297
suki9860 2026.07.16 19:11 
 

Very happy with performasnce after first loading SuperScalp Gold just yesterday immediately received a Golden reward on a $50,000 Challenge account....0.11 = $410.74!!! Very nice!!! Thank you, Minh!

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.07.08 03:19 
 

Excellent EA and the developer VAN is very supportive and cooperative.

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Эксперты
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Trend Eye MT5
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtre
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Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.08.02 19:18 
 

devo dire un ottimo EA sono molto soddisfatto del prodotto e la bravura dell autore e sempre in miglioramento e semplicissimo da usare... se devo dare qualche consiglio vorrei vederlo lavorare su m1 e h1

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.08.03 05:47
Grazie mille per la tua splendida recensione e per la fiducia! Sono davvero felice che tu sia soddisfatto dell'EA. Continuo a migliorarlo ad ogni aggiornamento per offrire prestazioni sempre migliori e una maggiore stabilità.
Grazie anche per il suggerimento riguardo ai timeframe M1 e H1. Lo terrò sicuramente in considerazione e continuerò a testarli per futuri aggiornamenti.
Ti auguro tanto successo nel trading!
suki9860
297
suki9860 2026.07.16 19:11 
 

Very happy with performasnce after first loading SuperScalp Gold just yesterday immediately received a Golden reward on a $50,000 Challenge account....0.11 = $410.74!!! Very nice!!! Thank you, Minh!

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.07.17 00:22
Thank you so much for sharing your experience! I'm really happy to hear you've had such a great start with SuperScalp Gold. I truly appreciate your trust and support.
Thank you for taking the time to share your results with the community. Wishing you continued success with your Challenge account, and happy trading!
Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.07.08 03:19 
 

Excellent EA and the developer VAN is very supportive and cooperative.

GeneralMaster
19
GeneralMaster 2026.07.04 11:16 
 

I have been testing SuperScalp Gold for several weeks on a demo account. The developer is very responsive and always answers my questions. He listens to user feedback, provides updated set files, and continues improving the EA with every new version. Since I started testing, versions 7.8 and 7.9 have already been released with useful improvements such as BreakEven, Trailing features, and additional trading filters. The developer also agreed to add an optional feature to automatically close positions before the weekend in a future update. I am still testing the EA, so it is too early to judge its long-term performance, but I am very satisfied with the support, communication, and continuous development of this product. Thank you for your excellent support and dedication to improving the EA.

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.07.04 13:37
Thank you so much for your detailed review and for taking the time to test SuperScalp Gold.
I really appreciate your feedback and your trust in the development process. My goal is to keep improving the EA step by step based on real user experience, including both performance and risk management features.
Thank you again for your support, and I’ll continue doing my best to make SuperScalp Gold better with each update.
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
222
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.07.02 13:06 
 

That's a very consistent and stable EA from Mr. Minh Scored +24.4% yield in June and just starting July with solid +7% so far. It's really "fire and forget". And if any update is necessary, Mr. Minh let you know promptly. Keep up the good work my friend!

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.07.02 13:38
Thank you very much for sharing your trading results.
I truly appreciate your support, and I’m very glad to hear that the EA is performing well for you. I will continue improving it and providing updates whenever needed.
Thank you again!
tungmmo
60
tungmmo 2026.05.18 13:46 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.18 14:51
Thank you very much for your kind review and support.
I’m really happy to hear your feedback.
Yes, I’m planning to add the “NO ACTIVE SIGNAL” status text and BUY/SELL arrows on the chart in the next update to make the EA more visual and easier to monitor, similar to the indicator experience.
I will continue improving and optimizing the system step by step based on user feedback.
Thank you again for your trust and support.
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