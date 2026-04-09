SuperScalp Gold is an automated scalping EA designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), built for traders who prefer selective, high-quality trades over aggressive overtrading. It combines disciplined trade entries, advanced risk management, and flexible money management into a structured automated trading system.

VERIFIED LIVE PERFORMANCE

View the verified real-money performance before you buy: [Live Trading]

Built on the proven SuperScalp Pro trading methodology, the EA combines trend-following entries, multiple signal filters, and advanced trade management to capture high-probability intraday opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.

KEY FEATURES

No Grid. No Martingale.

Selective, high-quality trade entries based on a proven trend-following methodology.

Built-in risk protection with drawdown control, account protection, and position limits.

Dynamic money management with adaptive lot sizing and ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Advanced trade management including break-even, trailing stop, and partial close.

Session and weekend protection to reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Real-time dashboard for monitoring trades, profit, and risk.

TRADE MANAGEMENT



Every position is managed with:



Pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to control risk from the moment the trade is opened

Smart break-even and trailing stop functions to protect profits and optimize running trades

A trade management system designed to control the full lifecycle of each position, from entry to exit in a structured and disciplined way

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS



Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15



Minimum deposit: 500 USD (recommended 1000 USD or higher)

Account type: ECN or Raw spread

Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Account mode: Hedge (recommended)

VPS: Recommended for stable operation

Ideal for traders who:

Prefer selective entries over high-frequency trading.

Want a structured risk management framework with drawdown protection.

Need built-in trade management, session control, and dynamic lot sizing.

Trade Prop Firm accounts and require daily drawdown protection.

Prefer quality setups over a large number of trades.

SUPPORT

After purchase, contact me via MQL5 Messages for setup guidance, recommended set files, optimization support, and the complete User Guide: [Van Minh Nguyen]



RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.