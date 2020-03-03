LF CoreX Pro

LF CoreX — Day Trading Engine

LF CoreX is a day trading Expert Advisor designed to deliver disciplined, stable, and controlled execution in financial markets.

Developed by Lind Factory, it targets traders looking for a serious algorithmic solution, free from aggressive or risky behavior.

LF CoreX was built as a rule-based automated decision tool, capable of running autonomously while strictly respecting market conditions and risk management rules.

🔍 Trading Philosophy

Clear and rational logic

Controlled market exposure

Limited number of simultaneous positions

Priority given to trade quality rather than trade frequency

LF CoreX does not trade continuously.

It operates only when its internal conditions are considered favorable.

⚙️ Key Features

Automated day trading

Risk management based on account percentage

Built-in and automatically calculated Stop Loss

Spread control before any market entry

Single or multiple simultaneous positions (configurable)

Compatible with Forex, Crypto, and Stocks

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Designed for continuous execution (VPS recommended)

📊 Optimized & Tested Assets

EURUSD (primary asset)

BTCUSD

AMD

The Pro version allows advanced adaptation to other symbols and timeframes based on the user’s experience and trading approach.

🛡️ What LF CoreX Does NOT Do

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid trading

❌ No extreme scalping

❌ No deliberate overexposure

❌ No unrealistic profit promises

LF CoreX focuses on consistency, robustness, and capital protection.

📈 Performance & Statistics

LF CoreX performance depends on:

the traded symbol,

the selected timeframe,

the chosen parameters,

current market conditions.

Backtests and statistics are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results.

Trading involves the risk of capital loss.

🔐 License & Usage

Official MetaTrader 5 license

Multiple activations included

PC and VPS compatible

No source code modification

👤 Who Is LF CoreX For?

Traders seeking partial or full automation

Users looking for a stable and structured EA

Intermediate to advanced traders

MetaTrader 5 users on PC or VPS

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

LF CoreX is an automated decision-support tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



