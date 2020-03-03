LF CoreX Pro

LF CoreX — Day Trading Engine

LF CoreX is a day trading Expert Advisor designed to deliver disciplined, stable, and controlled execution in financial markets.
Developed by Lind Factory, it targets traders looking for a serious algorithmic solution, free from aggressive or risky behavior.

LF CoreX was built as a rule-based automated decision tool, capable of running autonomously while strictly respecting market conditions and risk management rules.

🔍 Trading Philosophy

  • Clear and rational logic

  • Controlled market exposure

  • Limited number of simultaneous positions

  • Priority given to trade quality rather than trade frequency

LF CoreX does not trade continuously.
It operates only when its internal conditions are considered favorable.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Automated day trading

  • Risk management based on account percentage

  • Built-in and automatically calculated Stop Loss

  • Spread control before any market entry

  • Single or multiple simultaneous positions (configurable)

  • Compatible with Forex, Crypto, and Stocks

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

  • Designed for continuous execution (VPS recommended)

📊 Optimized & Tested Assets

  • EURUSD (primary asset)

  • BTCUSD

  • AMD

The Pro version allows advanced adaptation to other symbols and timeframes based on the user’s experience and trading approach.

🛡️ What LF CoreX Does NOT Do

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid trading

  • ❌ No extreme scalping

  • ❌ No deliberate overexposure

  • ❌ No unrealistic profit promises

LF CoreX focuses on consistency, robustness, and capital protection.

📈 Performance & Statistics

LF CoreX performance depends on:

  • the traded symbol,

  • the selected timeframe,

  • the chosen parameters,

  • current market conditions.

Backtests and statistics are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results.
Trading involves the risk of capital loss.

🔐 License & Usage

  • Official MetaTrader 5 license

  • Multiple activations included

  • PC and VPS compatible

  • No source code modification

👤 Who Is LF CoreX For?

  • Traders seeking partial or full automation

  • Users looking for a stable and structured EA

  • Intermediate to advanced traders

  • MetaTrader 5 users on PC or VPS

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.
LF CoreX is an automated decision-support tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



