GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.

Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

Smart trend identification

Precision trailing mechanisms

Robust protective logic

Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.





Recommended Chart Settings

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Primary Timeframe: H1 for entries

Trend Filter: D1 (Daily) for higher-timeframe confirmation

Recommended Account Type

ECN / Raw Spread

Low-latency execution

5-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-adjusts Pip & Point)

Recommended Specifications

Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

Minimum Deposit: $200 – $500

Recommended Fixed Lot Size: 0.01 for $200 0.02–0.05 for $500 0.10 for $1,000+



Recommended Market Conditions

Works best in trend-driven sessions such as: London Session New York Session

Avoid manual interference; EA adapts dynamically to spread, volatility, and price structure.

Recommended Risk Management