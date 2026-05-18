Diamond DE40 MT5

5

Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5 is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, separate days and trading time fiters and works in three different modes. The Ea detects upcoming economic news, includes money management and proportional lot calculation modules.  


Perfomance and settings


Key Features

  • Advanced trading core;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • High trading perfomance;
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • three automatic trading modes;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT5;
  • ECN account;
  • Symbol: DE40;
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Minimal deposit $500;
  • Recommended deposit $1000.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond DE40 install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond DE40 to the chart of pair DE40;
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  
Отзывы 4
Alex Trader
68
Alex Trader 2026.07.21 18:07 
 

My 3rd purchase with Fanur, this EA generates good profit. Support is always great and helpful. Thank you!

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.06.02 06:37 
 

As always, Fanur offers a high-quality Expert Advisor (EA). I ​​use it with a measured risk, and it remains very profitable so far. Since it's based on a different asset class, it's a great way to diversify your account! Furthermore, Fanur is, as always, responsive and attentive. It's a shame we can't give 6 stars! Thank you!!

Soravit Tangkana
394
Soravit Tangkana 2026.05.26 06:09 
 

Nice one sofar

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Alex Trader 2026.07.21 18:07 
 

My 3rd purchase with Fanur, this EA generates good profit. Support is always great and helpful. Thank you!

Fanur Galamov
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Ответ разработчика Fanur Galamov 2026.07.29 10:15
Thank you so much! 🙏
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Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.06.02 06:37 
 

As always, Fanur offers a high-quality Expert Advisor (EA). I ​​use it with a measured risk, and it remains very profitable so far. Since it's based on a different asset class, it's a great way to diversify your account! Furthermore, Fanur is, as always, responsive and attentive. It's a shame we can't give 6 stars! Thank you!!

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Ответ разработчика Fanur Galamov 2026.06.02 08:35
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Ответ разработчика Fanur Galamov 2026.06.02 08:35
Thank you!
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TT77IRL 2026.05.23 18:00 
 

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Thank you so much! 🙏
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