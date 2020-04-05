Trifecta Confluence

Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees

Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time.

The Three-Engine Core

Every tick, Trifecta Confluence runs three separate analytical engines in parallel:

Trend Engine — determines the dominant directional bias using a configurable moving-average framework. Choose between EMA, SMA, or VWAP-based calculation depending on your instrument and trading style; only one method runs at a time to keep logic clean and testable. Momentum Engine — measures the underlying strength and conviction behind the current move using an RSI-based threshold system, filtering out weak, indecisive price action before it ever reaches the entry logic. Volatility Engine — an ATR-based filter that keeps the EA out of dead, spread-eating chop and out of unstable, news-driven spikes, only allowing trades when volatility sits inside a healthy, tradable band.

Trades are only triggered when all three engines agree. This confluence-first architecture is the single biggest differentiator of this system — it dramatically reduces the low-quality, contradictory signals that plague single-indicator EAs, at the cost of trading less often but with meaningfully higher signal quality.

Modular Entry Confirmation

Once the three engines agree on direction, Trifecta Confluence applies a dedicated entry confirmation layer before pulling the trigger. Choose the confirmation style that matches your approach:

Price Action — confirms entries using real-time candle behavior

— confirms entries using real-time candle behavior Breakout — requires price to clear recent structural highs/lows

— requires price to clear recent structural highs/lows Pullback — waits for a retracement into the trend average before resuming

— waits for a retracement into the trend average before resuming Structure Confirmation — validates against recent swing structure before entry

This entry layer is fully decoupled from the core execution engine, meaning the system was engineered from day one for future expansion without destabilizing the trades you're already running.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Trifecta Confluence doesn't just find trades — it protects your account around every one of them:

Dynamic, equity-based position sizing or fixed-lot mode

Daily loss protection that halts trading once a defined daily loss threshold is hit

Maximum drawdown protection that pauses the system if your equity curve breaches a set drawdown ceiling

Maximum open position limits to prevent overexposure

Automatic break-even shifting once trades reach a defined profit threshold

Smart trailing stop logic that locks in gains as price continues in your favor

Live Performance Dashboard

A clean, always-on-chart dashboard gives you a real-time operational readout without digging through logs: current trend bias, current volatility state, live spread, active entry strategy, risk percentage, current lot size, daily P/L, current drawdown, and the EA's live execution state (idle, waiting for confluence, in trade, or risk-blocked). You always know exactly what the system is thinking and why it is or isn't in the market.

Built for Performance and Scale

Trifecta Confluence is engineered to run cleanly across multiple charts and multiple symbols simultaneously. Heavy calculations are isolated to new-bar events rather than running on every tick, keeping CPU load low even under high-frequency tick conditions. The entire codebase is modular by design — trend logic, momentum logic, volatility logic, entry logic, and risk logic are all independent components, making the system fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester optimization engine for parameter tuning across any instrument or timeframe.

Who This Is For

Traders who are tired of over-fitted, single-signal EAs that work beautifully in a backtest and fall apart in live conditions. Trifecta Confluence is for those who understand that agreement across independent market dimensions — not one clever indicator — is what separates durable systems from curve-fit ones.