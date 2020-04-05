Trifecta Confluence

Trifecta Confluence

Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees

Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time.

The Three-Engine Core

Every tick, Trifecta Confluence runs three separate analytical engines in parallel:

  1. Trend Engine — determines the dominant directional bias using a configurable moving-average framework. Choose between EMA, SMA, or VWAP-based calculation depending on your instrument and trading style; only one method runs at a time to keep logic clean and testable.
  2. Momentum Engine — measures the underlying strength and conviction behind the current move using an RSI-based threshold system, filtering out weak, indecisive price action before it ever reaches the entry logic.
  3. Volatility Engine — an ATR-based filter that keeps the EA out of dead, spread-eating chop and out of unstable, news-driven spikes, only allowing trades when volatility sits inside a healthy, tradable band.

Trades are only triggered when all three engines agree. This confluence-first architecture is the single biggest differentiator of this system — it dramatically reduces the low-quality, contradictory signals that plague single-indicator EAs, at the cost of trading less often but with meaningfully higher signal quality.

Modular Entry Confirmation

Once the three engines agree on direction, Trifecta Confluence applies a dedicated entry confirmation layer before pulling the trigger. Choose the confirmation style that matches your approach:

  • Price Action — confirms entries using real-time candle behavior
  • Breakout — requires price to clear recent structural highs/lows
  • Pullback — waits for a retracement into the trend average before resuming
  • Structure Confirmation — validates against recent swing structure before entry

This entry layer is fully decoupled from the core execution engine, meaning the system was engineered from day one for future expansion without destabilizing the trades you're already running.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Trifecta Confluence doesn't just find trades — it protects your account around every one of them:

  • Dynamic, equity-based position sizing or fixed-lot mode
  • Daily loss protection that halts trading once a defined daily loss threshold is hit
  • Maximum drawdown protection that pauses the system if your equity curve breaches a set drawdown ceiling
  • Maximum open position limits to prevent overexposure
  • Automatic break-even shifting once trades reach a defined profit threshold
  • Smart trailing stop logic that locks in gains as price continues in your favor

Live Performance Dashboard

A clean, always-on-chart dashboard gives you a real-time operational readout without digging through logs: current trend bias, current volatility state, live spread, active entry strategy, risk percentage, current lot size, daily P/L, current drawdown, and the EA's live execution state (idle, waiting for confluence, in trade, or risk-blocked). You always know exactly what the system is thinking and why it is or isn't in the market.

Built for Performance and Scale

Trifecta Confluence is engineered to run cleanly across multiple charts and multiple symbols simultaneously. Heavy calculations are isolated to new-bar events rather than running on every tick, keeping CPU load low even under high-frequency tick conditions. The entire codebase is modular by design — trend logic, momentum logic, volatility logic, entry logic, and risk logic are all independent components, making the system fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester optimization engine for parameter tuning across any instrument or timeframe.

Who This Is For

Traders who are tired of over-fitted, single-signal EAs that work beautifully in a backtest and fall apart in live conditions. Trifecta Confluence is for those who understand that agreement across independent market dimensions — not one clever indicator — is what separates durable systems from curve-fit ones.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
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