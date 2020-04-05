Xauusd Averaging

XAUUSD Averaging EA is an automated grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor implements a professional averaging strategy with martingale position sizing, utilizing dynamic spacing based on market volatility through ATR (Average True Range) analysis.

The system combines multiple grid modes with technical filters including Moving Average crossover signals, RSI confirmation, and ADX trend strength filtering. It features advanced basket risk management with trailing stops, daily limits, and an adaptive failure counter that progressively increases profit targets after consecutive losses.

This EA is built for traders seeking a systematic grid-based approach to XAUUSD with robust risk controls and volatility adaptation.

Core Features

  • Three Grid Spacing Modes – Static, ATR-dynamic, and Hybrid (ATR with min/max limits)

  • Martingale Position Sizing – Configurable lot multiplier with maximum lot protection

  • ATR-Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit – Dynamic SL/TP based on market volatility

  • Basket Trailing Stop – Activates at specified profit level with retracement-based closure

  • Technical Entry Filters – MA crossover signals with optional RSI and ADX confirmation

  • Daily Profit/Loss Limits – Automatic trading pause when daily targets are met

  • Failure Counter System – Increases profit targets after consecutive failed cycles

  • Weekend Position Closure – Automatic close before market weekend

  • Spread Protection – Maximum spread filter to avoid unfavorable entry conditions

  • Force Entry Mode – Testing feature for immediate position opening on startup

Grid Spacing Modes

Static Grid

Fixed point spacing between averaged positions:

  • Buy Grid: 300 points default

  • Sell Grid: 500 points default

  • Tiered spacing option with 1.8x multiplier per level

Dynamic Grid (ATR-Based)

Spacing adapts to current market volatility:

  • Uses ATR (14-period, H4 timeframe) for measurement

  • Separate multipliers for buy and sell directions

  • No fixed limits applied

Hybrid Grid

ATR-based spacing with user-defined boundaries:

  • Minimum spacing: 300 points

  • Maximum spacing: 1000 points

  • Combines volatility adaptation with safety limits

Entry Signals & Filters

Primary Signal: Moving Average Crossover

  • 5-period SMA on close price

  • Buy Signal: Price closes above MA after being below

  • Sell Signal: Price closes below MA after being above

RSI Filter (Optional)

  • 14-period RSI on close price

  • Buy: RSI below 30 (oversold)

  • Sell: RSI above 70 (overbought)

ADX Trend Filter (Optional)

  • 14-period ADX on H4 timeframe

  • Minimum threshold: 25.0

  • Buy: ADX > 25 and +DI > -DI

  • Sell: ADX > 25 and -DI > +DI

Position Sizing & Martingale

Parameter Default Description
Starting Lot 0.01 Initial position size
Lot Multiplier 1.5 Multiplier after each averaging level
Max Lot 0.50 Absolute maximum lot size safety limit
Max Positions 20 Maximum positions per cycle


Minimum Distance Protection

  • Automatically respects broker minimum stop levels

  • Adds 50-point buffer above minimum requirements

Daily Limits & Session Control

Daily Profit Limit

  • Percentage of balance as daily profit target

  • Stops new entries when reached

  • Can close all positions automatically

Daily Loss Limit

  • Percentage of balance as daily loss limit

  • Stops trading when reached

  • Can close all positions automatically

Weekend Control

  • Automatic position closure before weekend

  • Prevents weekend gap exposure

  • Market closure detection based on Friday 22:00

Setup Instructions

  1. Install the EA – Place XAU_Averaging_EA_V1.0.mq5 in the  MQL5/Experts  folder

  2. Compile – Ensure no compilation errors

  3. Attach to Chart – Attach to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe)

  4. Configure Inputs – Adjust grid mode, lot size, and risk parameters

  5. Enable Auto-Trading – Click the green AutoTrading button

  6. Monitor – Observe first entry and averaging behavior

Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommendation
Timeframe H1 or H4 for stable signals
Grid Mode Hybrid for volatility adaptation
Starting Lot 0.01 for $1000 account
Max Positions 10-15 for moderate risk
Max Lot 0.20-0.50 based on account size
Trailing Trigger Adjust to account size (5-20% of balance)

Important Notes

  • Risk Warning: Grid/martingale strategies carry significant risk

  • Account Requirement: Minimum $500 recommended for 0.01 lot

  • Broker Compatibility: Ensure broker supports hedging and market execution

  • Slippage: Trading during high volatility may cause order slippage

  • Margin: Monitor margin levels closely during averaging phases

  • Backtesting: Use MultiTester for reliable strategy validation

  • Demo First: Always test on demo account before live trading

Error Handling

The EA includes robust error handling for:

  • Insufficient margin (logs warning, skips averaging)

  • Spread exceeding limits (skips entry)

  • Auto-trading disabled (continuous monitoring)

  • Broker stop level constraints (auto-adjusts SL/TP)

  • Order placement failures (retry up to 3 times)

Disclaimer

Trading XAUUSD (Gold) carries significant risk. Grid and martingale strategies can amplify losses during adverse market conditions. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Users should:

  • Understand the strategy mechanics before deployment

  • Apply appropriate risk management

  • Monitor trading activity regularly

  • Use only risk capital

  • Adjust parameters based on current market volatility

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All settings should be validated on demo accounts before live implementation.

Рекомендуем также
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Diamond DE40 MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (4)
Эксперты
Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5   is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, sepa
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
ApexFlow Universal EA
Robert Seamans
Эксперты
ApexFlow EA ApexFlow EA — полностью автоматизированный торговый робот для MetaTrader 5. Советник торгует краткосрочные движения рынка, используя адаптивный анализ цены, импульса и волатильности. EA автоматически управляет входами, выходами, уровнями Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также открытыми позициями. Таймфрейм: M1 Рынки: валютные пары Forex, металлы, индексы и другие инструменты, поддерживаемые вашим брокером. Рекомендуемые настройки: используйте настройки по умолчанию в качестве отправной точ
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Внимание! Советник только для счетов типа "hedging" (хеджинг). Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Monitoring
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Эксперты
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Эксперты
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Gold Zilla AI MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
4.74 (34)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Infinite Gold Grid
I Kadek Yogasiana
Эксперты
Infinite Gold Grid – Adaptive Buy-Only Grid EA for XAUUSD Unlock the power of intelligent compounding on Gold (XAUUSD) with Infinite Gold Grid – the adaptive grid trading robot designed for long-term growth in bullish and ranging markets. Why Infinite Gold Grid Stands Out: Buy-Only Strategy – Focuses exclusively on long positions, perfectly suited for Gold's strong upward bias over time. Adaptive Multiplier System – Automatically scales lot size and grid depth based on your account balance using
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Эксперты
Ilan для MetaTrader 5 Благодаря использованию виртуальных сделок, стала возможной торговля в оба направления - и покупка, и продажа - одновременно. Именно это позволило полноценно перевести популярную стратегию под неттинговый учет позиций, который используется MetaTrader 5.  Настройки советника Настройки советника просты, но позволяют регулировать все важные параметры стратегии. Вам доступны: Уникальный  MagicNumber  для идентификации сделок; Выбор направления торговли ( Trade direction ): тол
Fast Gold Scalper EA
Leonard Mutwiri Kimathi
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated scalping EA that trades based on Support and Resistance levels , combined with volatility filtering and smart profit protection . It is designed to work safely on any broker , automatically adapting to different lot rules, spreads, margin requirements, and account sizes , including very small accounts. Send an email to leonmutwiri7@gmail.com after lifetime purchase to get the fine tuned gold version. The EA opens trades only when market conditions are sui
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Эксперты
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Эксперты
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
MultiSAR PRO
Eduard Polishchuk
Эксперты
MultiSAR PRO v2.2 — Dual-Logic Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Профессиональный мультивалютный EA на двойном SAR с фильтром H4, логикой XAUUSD и встроенным новостным календарём.   MultiSAR PRO — это полностью автоматический мультивалютный Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, построенный на двух независимых торговых логиках: Logic A для кросс-пар (21 инструмент) и Logic B для мажоров и XAUUSD (8 инструментов). Советник использует двойной фильтр Parabolic SAR на таймфреймах H1 и H4 как основной ме
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
EA EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader
Huu Tri Nguyen
Эксперты
EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader Automated EMA and RSI Trading System with Trend Filtering and Risk Management Short Description EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system combining EMA crossover analysis, RSI filtering, trailing stop management, and market-safe order handling for structured trend-following execution. Overview EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and momentum-based execution across multiple market conditions. T
Gold Trend Expert
Daniel Ivan Gutierrez Montiel
Эксперты
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Эксперты
ICT Sentinel — Институциональный советник Smart Money Полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник на основе ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Определяет ордер-блоки, FVG, снятие ликвидности, BOS и CHoCH, торгует только при совпадении нескольких сигналов. Преимущества Торговля целой корзиной инструментов с одного графика Расчёт размера позиции по риску (% от баланса, а не фиксированный лот) Автобезубыток, частичное закрытие, ATR-трейлинг, лестница фиксации прибыли Дневной лимит убытков, блокир
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Эксперты
Советник находит расхождения в двух коррелирующих валютных парах и торгует в сторону их обратного схождения. Рабочий таймфрейм: M30 Входные параметры MagicNumber - идентификационный номер на советника; OrdersComment - комментарий к ордеру, при пустом значении автоматический; Lots - размер лота; DepoPer001Lot - автоматический расчет лота (указывается баланс на единицу 0.01 лота) (при 0 используется значение лота из параметра Lots); TimeFrame - рабочий период; Symbol #2 - коррелирующая валюта; Sy
The king Hedging Forex 2R Mt5
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. The King Hedging Forex 2R Upward or Downward Profit Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Эксперты
Harmonizer EA — это мощный инструмент для сеточной торговли, использующий продвинутый алгоритм для расчета точек входа для каждой отдельной сделки. Он не переобучен на исторических данных, а вместо этого использует волатильность рынка для собственной оптимизации. Благодаря использованию рыночной волатильности алгоритм способен быстро и эффективно адаптироваться к изменениям рынка. Это позволяет ему использовать рыночные возможности и одновременно минимизировать риски, оставаясь в пределах заране
Dai Dai
Achmad Benny
Эксперты
Dai Dai is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built based on Stochastic divergence entries and a dynamically spaced grid that adapts to live market volatility. It opens the first position only when a confirmed divergence signal appears, then manages the open basket automatically — adding grid orders as price moves against it and closing the entire basket the moment a combined profit target in dollars is reached. The EA offers a choice between Martingale lot scaling and a fix
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT Institutional MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Institutional Order Flow and Cumulative Delta Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Pure Order Flow System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that focuses exclusively on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints. The system does not use traditional trend indicators such as EMA or Bollinger Bands. Instead, it relies on order blocks, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, and cumulative delta for trading decisions. This approach provides lag-free signals since it
Ultimate Fusion MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Ultimate Fusion MT5 EA Version 2.2 – Multi-Pair Trading System with Signal Scoring and Machine Learning Optimization Description Fusion MT5 EA is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to manage multiple trading instruments simultaneously from a single chart. The system employs a signal scoring methodology, incorporates machine learning techniques for weight optimization, and includes comprehensive risk management features. The Expert Advisor includes 23 built-in pair preset
Fast SMC Master
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Fast SMC Master EA Institutional Order Flow Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description SMC Order Flow System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect institutional order flow and smart money footprints in the forex, metals, crypto, and indices markets. The system specializes in identifying liquidity sweeps, order blocks, and fair value gaps (FVG) that often precede significant price movements by large market participants. This approach enables the system to follo
Reversal Hunter MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Reversal Hunter MT5 EA Mean-Reversion and Divergence-Based Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Reversal Detection System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 built to identify trend exhaustion points and hidden divergences in the forex, metals, crypto, and indices markets. Unlike trend-following systems, this EA focuses on detecting directional reversals through RSI and MACD divergence analysis, support and resistance violations, and Bollinger Band squeeze patterns. This
Fusion Alpha Sentinel Trade Multi Pair
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Fusion Alpha Sentinel Trade Multi Pair EA MetaTrader 5 Application – 10 Scoring Templates in One System Description Multi-Strategy Trading System is an automated application for MetaTrader 5 that integrates ten distinct trading methodologies into a single platform. Users can select from 10 pre-defined scoring templates—or create a custom configuration—through a single input parameter. This approach allows traders to adapt the system to different market conditions without purchasing multiple pro
Ranging King MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Ranging King MT5 EA Channel and Sideways Market Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Range Structure System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 optimized for sideways and low-trend market conditions. The system identifies clear price channels using Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku clouds, and pivot points. It avoids trading during strong breakouts unless confirmed by volume analysis, making it suitable for traders who prefer structured price channel environments. The Expert Adv
Momentum Blast MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Momentum Blast MT5 EA Trend Breakout and Momentum Continuation Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Breakout Momentum System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture strong directional movements following the breach of key price levels. The system utilizes ADX for trend strength validation, volume surge analysis to confirm buying or selling pressure, and market structure breaks (BOS and CHOCH) for entries at the beginning of new trends. The Expert Advisor
Support Resistance Master
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Support Resistance Master EA Support and Resistance Level-Based Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Price Level System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that bases all entry and exit decisions on historical supply and demand levels. The system dynamically identifies swing highs and lows, pivot points, and order congestion zones. The EA executes trades only when price reacts to these pre-defined levels, ensuring that entries are aligned with institutional interest area
Volatility Adaptor MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Volatility Adaptor MT5 EA Dynamic ATR-Based Adaptive Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Volatility Reactive System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that dynamically adjusts trading frequency, stop-loss, take-profit, and expiry parameters based on the Average True Range (ATR) of each instrument. During high volatility periods, the system widens targets and reduces position sizes. During low volatility periods, the system tightens parameters to capture smaller movemen
Quick Reversal Master
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Quick Reversal Master EA High-Frequency Counter-Trend Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Rapid Signal System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed for quick and aggressive counter-trend entries. The system uses a minimal but high-impact signal set including candle direction, RSI extremes, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, cumulative delta, and divergence detection. With a base threshold of 50, which is the lowest among all templates, the system generates signal
Fusion Nexus MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Fusion Nexus MT5 EA Adaptive Trading System for All Market Conditions Description Multi-Regime System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to perform across diverse market conditions including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The system combines a balanced mix of trend signals, range signals, and institutional signals with multi-timeframe (MTF) confirmation. This comprehensive approach ensures the EA can adapt to changing market dynamics without requiring m
Scalping Fusion
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Description Scalping Fusion   is an automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines   institutional order flow concepts   (Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, FVG) with   classical technical indicators   (EMA, RSI, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku) in a unified scoring system. The EA is designed for   single-pair, high-frequency scalping   with a strong emphasis on   dynamic risk management ,   auto-compounding , and   level-based pending order execution . Unlike pure SMC systems, Sca
Breakout News
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Breakout News EA   is an automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 specifically designed to capitalise on price volatility during scheduled high-impact news events. Unlike traditional breakout systems, this EA places both a   Buy Stop   and a   Sell Stop   order around the pre-news range, allowing it to catch directional moves immediately after the release. The EA is built for single‑pair trading with a strong focus on dynamic risk management, trailing stops, broker integrity monitoring
Trend Master MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
# Trend Master EA – MA Crossover with Scoring & Adaptive Risk TrendMaster EA is an advanced, multi‑pair trend‑following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on a proven Moving Average crossover strategy enhanced with a sophisticated scoring system, dynamic risk management, and comprehensive protection mechanisms. Unlike simple crossover systems, TrendMaster evaluates multiple confluences – candle patterns, support/resistance proximity, RSI, ADX, and volume surges – to filter only high‑probab
Chimera Fusion Gold
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Chimera Fusion – 5 Modes, Adaptive SL/TP, 6 Compounding Types Chimera Fusion is an advanced MT5 EA combining 5 strategies via voting, with 6 compounding modes, adaptive SL/TP (ATR + volatility + market + DD), and adaptive trailing stop. Features 5 trading modes (Scalp to Sniper) and auto-configures for Forex, Crypto, Indices & Commodities. Core Features Feature Description 5 Trading Modes Scalp → Active → Standard → Selective → Sniper (aggressive to conservative) 5 Strategies MA Cross, Breakout
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв