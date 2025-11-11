VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers

Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management.

Key Features

SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price

Automatic SL move to Breakeven

Risk management as a percentage of account balance

Supports manual orders and runs on a single chart

Safety-distance checks and clear logging/display

Automatically close all orders when total profit or total loss reaches predefined USD levels

Added the ShowControlPanel feature with a redesigned control interface.





The panel now displays Status, Symbol, SL/TP, Profit, number of Positions, and Lot size.





Added quick-action buttons: Buy, Sell, and Close All for easier order management.



Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Basic

Ideal for both manual traders and automated strategies

Flexible integration with popular scalping indicators

Consistent, accurate order management for better control



Upgrade Option



VM Auto SLTP Pro provides a complete set of advanced management tools — including SL/TP settings based on ATR, Points, fixed price levels, or USD value; a powerful R-based trailing system that tracks price distance relative to SL for optimal exits; and an intuitive on-chart control panel. The Pro version includes all advanced features while retaining every function from the Basic edition.

Boost Your Scalping with SuperScalp Pro and SmartScalp M1



Pair VM Auto SLTP Basic with SuperScalp Pro or SmartScalp M1 for maximum effectiveness:

Automatically sets SL/TP based on Buy/Sell signals, with options to calculate them using ATR or fixed indicator-based price levels





Precise risk management optimized for high-frequency scalping strategies, combined with effective money-management features to maximize profits and minimize risk.

Support and Recommendations

Always test on a Demo account before using on Live. For guidance, contact the author via MQL5 messages or leave a comment on the product page.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor only manages orders. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices.

