Supertrend G5

5

Overview:

Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results.

How the EA works:

Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets.

EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 EMA 200, the EA will only open BUY orders. If price is below the D1 EMA 200, the EA will only open SELL orders.

Exit rules. Positions are closed when Take Profit is reached or when the trend reverses, for example when the signal flips from buy to sell.

Suggested settings:

A commonly used configuration is SL = 0 and TP = 5000 points. This allows the EA to continuously lock in profits and reduce the chance of stop outs during strong trends.

What happens when the trend reverses:

When the D1 EMA 200 changes direction, the EA will automatically close positions that are no longer aligned and begin opening trades in the new direction.

This transition phase can incur temporary losses. You may see a drawdown before the new trend becomes profitable. If the new trend persists, the EA typically recovers and enters a new growth cycle.

Why money management matters:

Supertrend G5 does not include advanced capital protection features to limit potential losses. During periods of strong or repeated market reversals, drawdowns may occur and can become significant, especially for small accounts under USD 2,000.

This strategy performs best in clear trending market conditions. Users should apply proper money management and strict risk control when using it.

Account protection options:

Supertrend G5 Prime - enhanced with advanced capital protection features for safer and more efficient trading.

The FundingPips Loss Limits feature of the Supertrend G5 Prime EA enables setting a maximum loss as a percentage of the starting balance (for example, 20%), helping to preserve capital during consecutive reversals and allowing the account time to recover before the next trend emerges.

Supertrend G5 Pro - full-featured EA for XAUUSD (M5): ATR-based Supertrend + multi-timeframe EMA filters, automatic money management (DynamicLot), break-even and trailing stops, automatic loss limits, and an on-chart dashboard.

Key features summary:

Core Supertrend logic. Open Buy when Supertrend flips from Down to Up. Open Sell when it flips from Up to Down.

Optional filters. EMA trend short and long, HTF EMA, spread limits.

Advanced order management. Separate enable and disable for Buy or Sell. Automatic closing of opposing positions when a new signal appears. Limits on number of orders and total volume.

Lot sizing by risk. Fixed or automatic percent of equity sizing.

Single chart operation. Prevents duplicate orders when the EA is attached to multiple charts.

Example settings and backtest example:

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 example
Sample parameters: LotSize=0.01 StopLoss=0 TakeProfit=5000 UseHTFTrendFilter=true HTF = D1
Minimum balance example: USD 1,000
Leverage: up to 1:500
Broker: recommended to use ECN or low spread accounts

Note:

The Supertrend G5 version now trades only within the 12:00–17:00 time window (server time). This fixed schedule is designed to provide a stable, low-risk testing environment for new users.

If you need full-time trading or want flexible control over trading hours, you can consider Supertrend G5 Prime or Supertrend G5 Pro — these versions fully support customizable trading time settings.

Quick start:

  1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart or your chosen symbol and timeframe.

  2. Choose fixed lot sizing or enable risk based sizing.

  3. Configure filters, SL, TP and Single Chart mode.

  4. Monitor logs for Supertrend signals, symbol and timeframe warnings, and filter and spread alerts.

Support and disclaimer:

Support is available via the product page on MQL5 through comments or private messages.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504

Disclaimer: Supertrend G5 does not include full risk management and does not guarantee profits in all market conditions. Users are responsible for testing on demo accounts and applying proper risk management.

Отзывы
232568705
14
232568705 2025.12.01 15:27 
 

稳定的EA

Nezo Eliot
568
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.28 02:57 
 

Amazing performance from this EA. After adjusting the settings for XAUUSD, my trades have been consistently profitable. Thank you to the developer for making this possible.

Dariusz
34
Dariusz 2025.11.08 19:24 
 

Hi. This is one of the best EA games I've tested. The free version, with the right settings, really works and is quite profitable. Thanks, Van, for the great work! You're a great person for sharing your knowledge and EA. Many thanks and appreciation. Since I want to upgrade to a live account, I'm planning to buy the Pro version :)

Leitsgeheier
14
Leitsgeheier 2025.12.20 23:55 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.12.21 06:06
Hi,
Thank you for your feedback and for your positive evaluation of my product. This Supertrend G5 version does not include advanced account protection features.
The fixed trading session (12:00–17:00) is intentionally designed to provide a stable, low-risk testing environment, especially for new users. 24/7 trading (including crypto such as BTC) is available only in other upgraded Supertrend versions, which are equipped with enhanced capital protection mechanisms. This Supertrend G5 version is designed to provide core basic functionality only. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
Evgeny Belyaev
90907
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.12.19 19:06 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

232568705
14
232568705 2025.12.01 15:27 
 

稳定的EA

Nezo Eliot
568
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.28 02:57 
 

Amazing performance from this EA. After adjusting the settings for XAUUSD, my trades have been consistently profitable. Thank you to the developer for making this possible.

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.11.28 08:54
Thank you for sharing your positive experience. I’m glad the EA has helped you achieve good results on XAUUSD. If you need any further support, feel free to message me. Best regards!
Ivan Privalov
289
Ivan Privalov 2025.11.26 07:15 
 

The Supertrend G5 is great! It shows awesome results in Testing. Bellow are some of its downside that would be nice to fix: It seems like the Max Risk Percentage settings are locked in this version. Additionally, the 'Lot Size' maximum value is locked to 0.1 and the EA is useless on Cents accounts ( Even if you set the 'Timeframe allowed for operation' setting to 5 Minutes, the free 'Supertrend G5' EA will still run on the timeframe of the actual chart you attached it to - try testing this EA with this setting on various timeframes.

.

Update:

Hello Van. Thank you for a response.

Try running the Test with the following settings:

- Chart XAUUSD, M5 and 'Supertrend G5' settings: 'Timeframe allowed for operation' = M5

Then change only test Chart's settings to XAUUSD, M1 and you will get absolutely different results!

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.11.26 08:54
Thank you for your feedback! I would like to clarify the points you mentioned as follows: “Max Risk Percentage” appears to be locked:
The Supertrend G5 does not lock this feature. This situation usually occurs when SL = 0, which forces the EA to calculate a very small lot size.
Please try setting the Stop Loss to around 10,000 points and increase Max Risk Percentage per trade to 10%.
You will then see the lot size increase significantly.
Also, make sure your account balance is large enough to allow higher lot sizes. The maximum value of “Lot Size” is limited to 0.1:
You can adjust this by increasing the Maximum total lot size parameter.
I have checked, and the EA can open unlimited lot sizes (within your broker’s limits), as long as the Maximum total lot size is set high enough. “Timeframe allowed for operation” does not work correctly:
Please ensure that the Symbol allowed for operation exactly matches the chart symbol where the EA is attached, and set Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = true.
I have tested this again, and the function is working correctly. If you need help setting up these features, feel free to message me via MQL5 messages and I will assist you. Best regards.
Dariusz
34
Dariusz 2025.11.08 19:24 
 

Hi. This is one of the best EA games I've tested. The free version, with the right settings, really works and is quite profitable. Thanks, Van, for the great work! You're a great person for sharing your knowledge and EA. Many thanks and appreciation. Since I want to upgrade to a live account, I'm planning to buy the Pro version :)

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.11.09 01:45
Hi! I’m really happy to know the EA works well for you. The Pro version is more optimized for live trading — wish you successful trading!
panordvi
64
panordvi 2025.10.30 11:17 
 

Very Nice EA, great strategy, and I think one of the best!

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.10.30 15:19
Thank you for your kind feedback! I’m glad you find the EA and strategy helpful. I’ll keep improving it for better performance.
Vladimir Padre
21
Vladimir Padre 2025.10.25 15:25 
 

This EA is one the best free for MT5. I tried it for backtest and it seems profitable. unlike other EA that's very complicated settings. Keep it up Van!

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.10.27 05:18
Thank you so much for your kind feedback! Glad you find it useful
akra001
14
akra001 2025.10.13 13:41 
 

For sure one of the best EAs out there! Congratulations and big thanks to Van Minh Nguyen and his development team :)

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.10.13 15:19
Thank you so much for your kind words and support! I'm really glad to know that you’re satisfied with the EA. Your feedback truly motivates me and my team to keep improving and developing even better tools.
Farrukh Khan
109
Farrukh Khan 2025.09.16 10:09 
 

i connected the trade almost 14 hours ago or even more and the ea has not made a single trade. it was working on the demo account earlier but not taking any trade since i moved it to live account with the same set file.

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.09.16 14:06
Please adjust your settings as follows: Symbol allowed for operation (symbol recognition function): you need to enter the exact symbol name used by your broker, for example: XAUUSDc, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD… Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart (function to allow the EA to run only on the assigned chart): if you want the EA to trade only XAUUSD, set this to true. If you set it to false, the EA will run automatically without symbol recognition. So, there are two ways for the EA to recognize and trade: Turn Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = false → the EA will automatically run on the attached chart without checking the symbol. Keep Enable/disable operation only on the assigned chart = true, and make sure to input the correct symbol in Symbol allowed for operation. With either method, the EA will be able to identify the chart and start trading properly.
Atul Garg
18
Atul Garg 2025.08.28 17:53 
 

SIR i have backtested this EA on xauusd later i test it on live account your EA is wonderful but i have notice every time its taking only buy no sell position is opening kindly update is there any other settings

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.29 02:38
The EA is configured to trade in the direction of the trend using the 200 EMA on the D1 timeframe. Currently, gold is in an uptrend and above the 200 EMA (D1), which is why you only see Buy trades and no Sell trades. If gold falls below the 200 EMA (D1), Sell trades will be triggered. You can adjust this filter to lower timeframes such as M15 or H1..., but based on my backtest results, trading with the D1 trend provides more reliable performance
mountassir1973
51
mountassir1973 2025.08.18 20:54 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.19 07:27
"Thanks a lot for downloading! 🙏 Take your time testing it, I’ll be happy to hear your review later. Glad you like how it looks so far!"
[Удален] 2025.08.16 02:21 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Van Minh Nguyen
9817
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2025.08.16 03:22
Thank you very much for your very positive feedback. I am pleased to hear that, with the NZDUSD H1 settings, the EA is delivering steady profits — this is a great encouragement to me and the development team.
If you need technical support, would like to optimize the settings, or have any suggestions, please feel free to message me directly — I am ready to assist.
